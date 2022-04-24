ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mentor, OH

Tiny kitten at Lake Humane Society needs leg amputation

By Laura Morrison, Jen Steer
 2 days ago

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW)– The Lake Humane Society continues to raise money to cover the medical expenses for a tiny kitten who needs a leg amputation.

A good Samaritan found 4-day-old kittens abandoned by their mother in a backyard and took them to the Lake Humane Society. While in a foster home, the family noticed something wrong with one kitten’s leg.

The humane society veterinarian determined Sloane’s bones in her front leg were not forming correctly.

“As Sloane grows larger, her leg won’t be able to keep up and will remain shorter than the rest. As a result, her leg won’t function as it should and will affect her long-term mobility and could lead to other health problems. For Sloane to have the quality of life she deserves, it was determined that a front leg amputation was critical,” the humane society said.

    (Photo courtesy: Lake Humane Society)
    (Photo courtesy: Lake Humane Society)

Sloane, whose foster family describes as a snuggle bug, weighs just one pound and will need to gain weight before her big operation.

The humane society said Sloane’s treatment, which will include surgery, X-rays and more, will cost more than $2,000. They have been raising funds for the kitten since last week.

To make a donation, click here . You can also mail a donation to Lake Humane Society, ATTN: Sloane’s Angel Fund, 7564 Tyler Blvd. Building E, Mentor, Ohio, 44060.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 4

Laur Frances
7d ago

Can I adopt her before a decision is made like this ? I had a kitten born with a deformed leg shorter than other eventually it did grow into its body from giving her good nutrition it lived a healthy long life ..

