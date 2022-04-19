Cash Reward Offered As Police Search For Suspect In Non-Fatal Gas Station Stabbing

(CBS DETROIT) – A $1,000 cash reward is being offered as police continue the search for a suspect wanted in connection to a non-fatal stabbing that happened at a gas station on Jan. 23.

At about 11:57 a.m. the suspect was involved in a verbal altercation with the 28-year-old victim at a gas station located in the 16000 block of W. 7 Mile Road.

During the altercation, the suspect, who is known as “Carl”, stabbed the victim multiple times with a sharp object.

If you have any information on this suspect, submit a tip here .

Make sure to include case number: 2201230113, when submitting the tip.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.