ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Cash Reward Offered As Police Search For Suspect In Non-Fatal Gas Station Stabbing

By Sara Powers
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ElXhj_0fDrWGnW00

(CBS DETROIT) – A $1,000 cash reward is being offered as police continue the search for a suspect wanted in connection to a non-fatal stabbing that happened at a gas station on Jan. 23.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RcldM_0fDrWGnW00

Police are searching for a suspect, known as “Carl”, who was involved in a non-fatal stabbing at a Detroit gas station. | Credit: Detroit Police Department

At about 11:57 a.m. the suspect was involved in a verbal altercation with the 28-year-old victim at a gas station located in the 16000 block of W. 7 Mile Road.

During the altercation, the suspect, who is known as “Carl”, stabbed the victim multiple times with a sharp object.

If you have any information on this suspect, submit a tip here .

Make sure to include case number: 2201230113, when submitting the tip.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Detroit

Man Dead, Teen Girlfriend Shot By Intruder At Detroit Home

(CBS DETROIT) – A 22-year-old man is dead and a 17-year-old girl is injured after an intruder shot them at a home in Detroit. The incident happened at about 9:30 p.m., at a home on Dickerson Street near Houston Whittier Street and Gratiot Avenue, WDIV reported. The intruder entered the home and then shot at the man and his girlfriend. Police believe the suspect fled in a blue Chevy Malibu. Officials say the man died from his injuries, but the girl is at a local hospital, in stable condition. Police continue to investigate the incident. No other information has been released at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

Police: Suspect Turns Self In Following Fatal Maple Grove Road Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An arrest has been made in connection to a fatal shooting on a county road in Maple Grove over the weekend. According to Maple Grove police, officers responded at around 3 p.m. Sunday to the area of Interstate 94 and Maple Grove Parkway. The report was that a driver was shot following a traffic altercation near County Road 30 and Garland Avenue. RELATED: 1 Dead In Maple Grove After Driver Shoots Other Driver The victim, later identified as 61-year-old William Floyd Haire of Buffalo, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. Police say they...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
PennLive.com

Deputy gets shot 5 times by his father during family dispute, kills him with return fire

An Alabama deputy sheriff is recovering after he was shot five times by his father following a domestic dispute involving the deputy’s parents, authorities said Monday. Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham held a press conference to chronicle the events of the Friday afternoon incident that left the deputy’s father dead. The slain man’s name has not been released but authorities identified the wounded off-duty deputy as Cedric Law, a 26-year-old who has been on the force about two years.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Orsolya Gaal went missing two years before she was murdered and left in duffle bag, police reveal

New York mother Orsolya Gaal was reported missing by her husband two years before she was brutally murdered and left in a duffle bag, police sources have revealed. Howard Klein called 911 just after 7am on 29 May 2020 to say that his wife had failed to return from a late night stroll the night before, sources told the New York Post.Mr Klein phoned back about half an hour later to say that Ms Gaal, 51, had been found. Ms Gaal, 51, was killed in the basement of her home by an unknown attacker in who then dragged her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Station#Detroit Police Department#Cbs Broadcasting Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WALA-TV FOX10

Citing largest amount of promethazine he’s seen in one car, judge revokes bond of Mobile murder defendant

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An accused murderer who was out on bail is heading back to jail after a judge removed his bond Tuesday because of a new arrest. Darrion Montreal Johnson, 31, is one of five people charged with killing a 62-year-old woman on Roderick Road in September 2020. It was revenge, authorities said at the time, for a murder that the woman’s son is accused of committing.
MOBILE, AL
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
26K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy