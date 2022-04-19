Honolulu announces that masks are optional onboard TheBus and TheHandi-Van effective April 19

HONOLULU - The City and County of Honolulu Department of Transportation Services (DTS) announces that there will no longer be a mask requirement onboard TheBus and TheHandi-Van, effective Tuesday, April 19, 2022, following the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) announcement.

DTS still highly encourages riders to wear masks onboard public transportation. Please be mindful and courteous of others around you while using public transportation.

—PAU—

Follow/Subscribe for more DTS content:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube @Honolulu DTS

Follow/Subscribe for more Complete Streets content:

Instagram @hnl.completestreets