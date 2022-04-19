ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu announces that masks are optional onboard TheBus and TheHandi-Van effective April 19

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A4D6V_0fDrVASx00

HONOLULU - The City and County of Honolulu Department of Transportation Services (DTS) announces that there will no longer be a mask requirement onboard TheBus and TheHandi-Van, effective Tuesday, April 19, 2022, following the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) announcement.

DTS still highly encourages riders to wear masks onboard public transportation. Please be mindful and courteous of others around you while using public transportation.

—PAU—

