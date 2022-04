KINGSPORT - Patsy “Pat” Pearson Winstead, 91, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 18, 2022. She was born in Sullivan County to the late John Harlan and Ruth Pearson. She was a sales associate for JC Penny for many years, a job she enjoyed very much. Pat was a member of Temple Baptist Church where she loved singing in the choir. She was a loving mother, sister, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO