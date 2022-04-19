ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

An Introduction to PCI Compliance

hackernoon.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePayment card industry (PCI) compliance is an essential part of protecting cardholders, reducing fraud, and avoiding damage to your reputation. If your organization is found not to be PCI compliant, it will be subject to financial penalties and, ultimately, not allowed to process or handle card transactions. Marqeta can help enterprises...

hackernoon.com

pymnts

Mastercard Rolls Out New Payment Tools to Reduce Friction

Mastercard is introducing two new payment solutions to lower risks while improving costs, boosting speed, reducing friction and making payments smarter, according to a press release on Wednesday (March 23). The new smart payment decisioning tools — Payment Success Indicator and Payment Routing Optimizer — are part of Finicity’s open...
CREDITS & LOANS
hackernoon.com

Explore the Top 5 Test Management Solutions for Banking

Quality Assurance in Banking is a tricky matter. Releasing without major bugs is not a competitive advantage, but a regulatory requirement. Not every general-purpose test management vendor fits them, so finding good software is that much harder. Let’s have a look at test management solutions that specifically advertise themselves as banking-ready and a popular tool that doesn’t. In This Article: Common and costly mistakes to avoid when picking a test management solution in banking. The landscape of test management solutions in banking. Top 5 test management solutions in banking. Banking test management solutions checklist.
SOFTWARE
pymnts

Plastiq Debuts No-Fee Virtual Payments Terminal for Legacy Businesses

Smart payments platform Plastiq has launched a new Plastiq Accept Virtual Terminal, designed to help legacy businesses like manufacturers and wholesalers accept credit cards and debit cards with no merchant fees. The virtual terminal, according to the company, lets customers choose among a range of payment platforms — credit card,...
PERSONAL FINANCE
hackernoon.com

Using DAOs for Shareholder Activism to Overcome Traditional Corporate Governance

Shareholder activism is important for a thriving corporate culture. By keeping management accountable, activist investors promote change. But the current state of corporate governance stifles effective shareholder activism. Archaic conventions, like the Annual General Meeting (AGM) make it difficult for shareholders to organize for change. DAOs have a flexible organization structure, making it easier to launch calls for change. As such, a DAO-style structure may be what activist investors need.
ECONOMY
pymnts.com

Payments Firms MYPINPAD and SmartPesa Plan to Merge

Mobile payments company MYPINPAD will merge with payments and banking solutions provider SmartPesa, the companies said in a news release Tuesday (April 19). “Customers will benefit from greater scale, a wider product offering and the certainty of continued support as the industry moves towards the PCI Security Standards Council's forthcoming Mobile Payments on COTS (MPoC) Standard,” the release said.
TECHNOLOGY
hackernoon.com

How Will Blockchain Fix the Centralization of Data?

'Blockchain' -- a relative unknown to the majority of Internet users and a familiar topic to you and me -- has an enormous potential to change how we interact with our devices, our daily transactions, and our respective governments. Several excellent books have been written on blockchain technologies that you should take a look at, but the one we will reference the most is written by George Gilder and is titled Life After Google. Gilder argues that within the past decade, we have been able to make phones with exponentially faster processors and larger memories, but an increasing amount of processing and information storage is done remotely from massive data centers in places like Oregon. The centralization of data by behemoths such as Google and Amazon is the clearest example of an inherently broken and insecure system of internet use. The blockchain can fix that.
TECHNOLOGY
cryptoslate.com

Kadena launches $100 million grant program to improve blockchain scalability

Kadena, a Layer-1 proof-of-work protocol, has unveiled its new $100 million grant. The program is part of Kadena Eco, a strategic initiative that brings together industry thinkers, tech talent, and funding to fuel the development of Kadena’s ecosystem. Kadena allocates $100 million for blockchain development. An innovation network designed...
ECONOMY
makeuseof.com

An Introduction to Using Launchpad on the Mac

You’ve probably already heard about the Launchpad on Mac. It’s a great way to launch apps and keep them organized, but you might not use it much if you’re unsure how it works. Fear not, the Launchpad is incredibly easy to use, and here’s everything you need to know about it.
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

The Developers' Guide to Liquid, One of the First Sidechains of Bitcoin by Blockstream

This article aims at developers and is based on a presentation I held for the Pixelmatic team. I simplified some explanations on purpose. If you are not familiar with Bitcoin, you should read my introduction to Bitcoin here:://://hackernoon.com/an-essential-introduction-to-bitcoin-for-developers> The main currency is L-BTC (Liquid Bitcoin), the result of the pegging of Bitcoin. It is managed by a static federation of 15 members, but soon dynamic. The Federation will co-sign a transaction out of their 11 of 15 multisig wallet that sends out the amount requested to one of the functionaries described anonymously.
MARKETS
hackernoon.com

How Artificial Intelligence Will Transform Businesses

Though relatively new for many business owners, AI is slowly turning out to be a welcome innovation for businesses that want to gain a competitive edge in the rapidly changing business world. But, what is making artificial intelligence so important for businesses? Well, it is the ability to take data analysis to the next level. AI applications can analyze so much data about system functionality, production, customers, market and more accurately and in a fraction of the time that the human brain can. This helps identify loopholes and problems, and aids in finding solutions and decision-making. In addition, AI can be used to automate complex business processes, reducing work hours and allowing the human capital to be utilized in other business aspects such as innovation and creativity. Here are some of the ways AI is, and will continue to transform businesses.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

WAAP: Accelerate Your Vision for Web Application and API Protection

The way applications are developed, composed, and deployed is changing. The threat landscape is advancing rapidly, and newer security risks are arising. As a result, organizations' security needs and vision are also evolving. Under these circumstances, will the security approaches of the past help accelerate the current security vision? Will...
INTERNET
hackernoon.com

Utility Is the Driving Force of NFT & Metaverse Adoption in 2022

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are indivisible and non-replicable digital representations of art. But there is a rising movement to make NFTs usable in a variety of ways. NFT staking or farming is one of the newest notions. Creators need to be one step ahead of the market to succeed in 2022, says John Defterios. There is a significant opportunity to expand on the BAYC framework in areas that many firms seem to have neglected.
INDUSTRY
Cheddar News

AT&T on Making Digital Education Fun With the Achievery

The telecom giant AT&T is looking to make online learning more fun for students by engaging them with content from its partners at Warner Bros. Discovery. Mylayna Albright, the assistant vice president of corporate social responsibility for AT&T, joined Cheddar to discuss how the company came about with the free digital e-learning program that it's calling The Achievery. "We knew that once students went home as a result of the pandemic, it was very difficult for them, and we knew from research, specifically through Morning Consult, that parents and teachers realized that probably 80 percent of students felt that they would be more engaged if they had a more entertaining approach," she said.
EDUCATION
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

PTC and ITC Infotech to Expand 20-Year Alliance, Accelerate Customer Value Realization from Digital Transformation, SaaS

Companies to Combine PLM Experts in New ITC Infotech Business Unit. BOSTON and BANGALORE, India, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) and ITC Infotech today announced an agreement to accelerate customer digital transformation initiatives, focused on the adoption of PTC's industry-leading Windchill® product lifecycle management (PLM) software as a service (SaaS). ITC Infotech will acquire a portion of PTC's PLM implementation services business and create a new business unit of ITC Infotech, called DxP Services, that will combine PLM professional services experts from both companies. Together, the two companies will work together to deliver 'in-flight' Windchill implementation services for a broad set of existing PTC customers while also enabling a growing number of customers to move from their existing, sometimes highly-customized on-premises implementation of Windchill to next-generation, best-practice SaaS.
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

Miki Agrawal and Tushy Record Impressive 2021 Market Growth

Miki Agrawal created TUSHY, a bidet attachment that easily mounts onto an existing toilet. Water-saving TushY requires just one pint of water per flush. The user also saves money because they have greatly reduced their toilet paper use. Tushy has generated 5X higher sales than before the United States' March 2020 toilet paper shortages, triggering the first of several million-dollar days. The new electric bidet seat is available at [Walmart] in November.
RETAIL
Engadget

Learn how to invest wisely with this $89 stock screening app

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Many services make stock trading accessible to the general public. But if you aren’t sure how the market works, even a tiny mistake may be costly. Thankfully, you don’t need to pay a financial planner to guide you, nor should you have a particular degree to master the art of online investing.
TECHNOLOGY
hackernoon.com

6 Ways Business Analysts Contribute in Software Development

Business Analyst's role in software development outsourcing is still widely misunderstood. This post goes over the roles and responsibilities in detail. The role is specifically tailored to help tech companies survive and grow despite shifting market conditions and increasing consumer demands. BAs have a primary responsibility to solve problems and align resources. For example, in software outsourcing, a business analyst's job is to make sure that the end-user's needs and the company's goals are met. There is a huge chasm between providing solutions and meeting business objectives when creating new products.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Google Cloud is launching an exclusive AI management platform

Artificial intelligence is becoming ever more ubiquitous among businesses, but a new platform available via Google Cloud promises to further accelerate this growth. Prevision.io, a new pay-as-you-go solution, claims to allow companies outside of the Fortune 500, which lack extensive data science knowledge, to build, deploy, and manage AI projects in the cloud.
SOFTWARE

