San Diego, CA

Analytical Chemistry Stability Coordinator – Emergent Biosolutions – San Diego, CA

 3 days ago

The Stability Coordinator is responsible for administering and...

ViQi, Inc. awarded a National Science Foundation grant SBIR Phase II: Machine learning for Rapid Automated Viral Infectivity Assays

ViQi Inc, a California image analysis company specializing in enabling the use of artificial intelligence in the scientific discovery process, announced today the confirmation of Phase II National Science Foundation (NSF) grant to further optimize their cloud analysis solution applying machine learning to automate viral infectivity assays, significantly reducing the time required for these assays.
SCIENCE
morningbrew.com

Nearly one-fifth of HR professionals say qualified candidates were excluded by automated hiring software

HR departments recently gave AI a performance review, and they’re not exactly exceeding expectations. SHRM randomly sampled over 1,500 HR professionals in the US and found that one in four HR departments have begun to use AI or automation in their recruitment or hiring processes, and the majority said AI improves the speed of hiring. However, HR teams are underwhelmed by vendors’ transparency.
TECHNOLOGY
morningbrew.com

Precision skin-care startup Revea scores $6 million in funding

Personalized skin care is about to get more precise. Today, precision skin-care startup Revea announced $6 million in seed II funding, led by VC firm Alpha Edison; Ulta Beauty also participated. The company plans to use the $$ to debut a new mobile app, which is currently in beta, later...
SKIN CARE

