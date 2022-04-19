Analytical Chemistry Stability Coordinator – Emergent Biosolutions – San Diego, CA

ViQi Inc, a California image analysis company specializing in enabling the use of artificial intelligence in the scientific discovery process, announced today the confirmation of Phase II National Science Foundation (NSF) grant to further optimize their cloud analysis solution applying machine learning to automate viral infectivity assays, significantly reducing the time required for these assays.
HR departments recently gave AI a performance review, and they’re not exactly exceeding expectations. SHRM randomly sampled over 1,500 HR professionals in the US and found that one in four HR departments have begun to use AI or automation in their recruitment or hiring processes, and the majority said AI improves the speed of hiring. However, HR teams are underwhelmed by vendors’ transparency.
Personalized skin care is about to get more precise. Today, precision skin-care startup Revea announced $6 million in seed II funding, led by VC firm Alpha Edison; Ulta Beauty also participated. The company plans to use the $$ to debut a new mobile app, which is currently in beta, later...
Comments / 0