Preliminary new trailer orders in March hit their highest point since December 2020. But it could be a blip because supply chains are still a mess. “Nothing has changed in the last several months,” said Brett Olsen, marketing manager for City of Industry, California-based Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co. “We are in the same situation as all manufacturers. Demand is still strong, and there continues to be challenges resulting from the supply chain, labor and inflation.”

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO