New York City, NY

Quality Time (in NYC)

thecomedybureau.com
 3 days ago

Bill Schaefer and Justin Catchens present to you some of the most...

thecomedybureau.com

Popculture

'Long Island Medium' Theresa Caputo Debuts New Hairstyle

Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo is making some major changes to her otherwise iconic look. The TLC star and psychic medium, 55, shocked fans on Wednesday when she debuted an entirely new hairstyle on social media. In a photo shared to Instagram, Caputo swapped her traditional bee-hive style for a pinned back look.
HAIR CARE
Stereogum

Jennifer Grey Says Madonna Wrote "Express Yourself" About The Actress' Breakup With Matthew Broderick

In a couple weeks, Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey is publishing her first-ever memoir. In an excerpt from it that was just released via People, Grey says that Madonna told her that “Express Yourself” was written about the actress’ breakup with Matthew Broderick, who she dated for four years after meeting him on the set of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.
CELEBRITIES
City
New York City, NY
City
Dayton, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Mashed

Buddy Valastro Just Visited Bobby Flay's Vegas Restaurant

It's said, "What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas," but Buddy Valastro doesn't appear to be following that mantra. The "Cake Boss" star is currently visiting Sin City — where Eater reports he has three different eateries and another café on the way – and he hasn't been shy about sharing parts of his trip with his fans on social media.
RESTAURANTS
#Comedy Central#Time#Showtime
Hello Magazine

Julianne Hough shares disappointing health news: 'I'm really bummed'

Julianne Hough has shared some disappointing health news with her fans – just hours after gushing about her "blessed" life. The actress revealed that she has sadly tested positive for COVID-19, which means she will be unable to perform in her new Broadway show, POTUS, which opened to rave reviews last week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsBreak
Entertainment
94.5 PST

MTV's Video Music Awards Are Returning to New Jersey

MTV just announced that the Video Music Awards (VMAs) will return to New Jersey for the first time since 2019. The show, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday, August 28th will be broadcast live on MTV. The VMAs are KNOWN for being an incredible night. They kind of...
MUSIC
Reality Tea

Below Deck Mediterranean Alum Anastasia Surmava Is Engaged

Congratulations are in order for, literally, the most photogenic couple on social media these days.  Former Below Deck Mediterranean third stew Anastasia Surmava and her British boyfriend Will Higginson are officially engaged.  The gorgeous couple made the announcement on Instagram earlier this week after Will popped the question during a holiday getaway in Vermont with […] The post Below Deck Mediterranean Alum Anastasia Surmava Is Engaged appeared first on Reality Tea.
RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Silvio Scaglia 'very much in love' with NYC socialite amid Julia Haart divorce

Julia Haart’s estranged husband Silvio Scaglia has already moved on with a new woman. The La Perla owner, 63, has been dating blonde socialite Michelle-Marie Heinemann, 56, for the past few months, Page Six has learned. “Silvio Scaglia and Michelle-Marie Heinemann recently began dating and are very much in love,” a spokesperson for Scaglia confirmed to us on Sunday. “[They] look forward to spending their future together.” Haart, 51, filed for divorce from Scaglia in February, hours after he fired her as CEO of Elite World Group. While the two are still duking it out in a vicious divorce battle, that clearly hasn’t stopped Scaglia from finding love...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

