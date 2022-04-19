Quality Time (in NYC)

Julia Haart’s estranged husband Silvio Scaglia has already moved on with a new woman. The La Perla owner, 63, has been dating blonde socialite Michelle-Marie Heinemann, 56, for the past few months, Page Six has learned. “Silvio Scaglia and Michelle-Marie Heinemann recently began dating and are very much in love,” a spokesperson for Scaglia confirmed to us on Sunday. “[They] look forward to spending their future together.” Haart, 51, filed for divorce from Scaglia in February, hours after he fired her as CEO of Elite World Group. While the two are still duking it out in a vicious divorce battle, that clearly hasn’t stopped Scaglia from finding love...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO