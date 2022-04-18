ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

News Wrap: 3 COVID deaths reported from Shanghai outbreak

pbs.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn our news wrap Monday, China’s largest city reported its first deaths from the...

www.pbs.org

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Shanghai#Palestinians#West Bank#Israeli
Reuters

Moderna recalls thousands of COVID vaccine doses in Europe

April 8 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) said on Friday it was recalling 764,900 doses of its COVID-19 vaccine made by its contract manufacturer Rovi (ROVI.MC) after a vial was found contaminated by a foreign body. No safety issues have been identified, Moderna said about the lots that were distributed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Palestine
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
NBC News

Shanghai allows 4 million out of homes as Covid rules ease

BEIJING — Shanghai allowed 4 million more people out of their homes Wednesday as anti-virus controls that shut down China’s biggest city eased, while the International Monetary Fund cut its forecast for Chinese economic growth and warned the global flow of industrial goods might be disrupted. A total...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy