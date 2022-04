Click here to read the full article. The man who gunned down philanthropist Jacqueline Avant with an AR-15 style rifle at the Beverly Hills residence she shared with her music legend husband Clarence Avant was sentenced to 190 years to life in prison Tuesday. Aariel Maynor, 30, pleaded no contest last month to Avant’s Dec. 1 murder and the attempted murder of a security guard, who was not injured when Maynor fired at him four to eight times. Deputy District Attorney Victor Avila said Avant was shot in the back after she was ambushed in the dark of her home. He said...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO