Sheriff Burby Warns About Catalytic Converter Thefts in Newton County

JACKSON COUNTY, Texas – 26-year-old Skye Valdez, from Victoria, died Sunday morning, April 3, 2022, in a car crash while traveling north on Highway 59. According to Sergeant Ruben San Miguel with Texas Highway Patrol, Valdez was 5 miles southwest of Edna when the crash occurred. Miguel says that Valdez was the only occupant in the 2005 Ford Focus when she left the roadway and hit an embankment causing her car to overturn multiple times. She was ejected from the vehicle and was declared deceased at Citizens Medical Center at 9:31 am on April 3, 2022.
