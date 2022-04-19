ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Ruud advances to 3rd round in Barcelona Open

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Second-seeded Casper Ruud defeated American Brandon Nakashima 6-3, 6-2 to reach the third round of the Barcelona Open on Tuesday.

Ruud, seeking his second title of the season after winning in Argentina in February, broke serve four times to comfortably get past his 81st-ranked opponent.

Ruud reached his maiden Masters 1000 final in Miami in March, losing to Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz.

Sixth-seeded Diego Schwartzman of Argentina defeated American Mackenzie McDonald 6-2, 6-2 to set up a rematch against Lorenzo Musetti, who advanced with a 6-4, 7-6 (8) win over 12th-seeded Daniel Evans.

The 15th-ranked Schwartzman defeated Musetti in the round of 16 at Monte Carlo before losing to eventual champion Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals.

Tsitsipas, the top-seeded player in Barcelona, will make his debut in this year’s tournament against 44th-ranked Ilya Ivashka on Wednesday.

Fourth-seeded Cameron Norrie advanced by defeating qualifier Egor Gerasimov 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

American Sebastian Korda lost to Spanish qualifier Carlos Taberner 6-3, 6-0.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

