Downtown Leesburg begins gearing up for Bikefest

LEESBURG, Fla – Starting Thursday, April 21, merchants, residents and visitors to the historic downtown Leesburg business district should expect street and parking lot closures and some traffic congestion as crews begin setup for...
LEESBURG, Fla. – Business owners and city officials are gearing up for Leesburg’s annual Bikefest. The Leesburg Partnership said while the city of Leesburg just hosted a Bikefest back in November, the event set for this weekend will put the area back on track on hosting the annual event at its proper time and potentially boost sales.
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Ocala is asking people not to fish in a stocked city pond. The pond at Tuscawilla Park is stocked with fish for this Saturday’s fishing derby for Earthfest and for a senior fishing derby on Monday morning. The pond will re-open to...
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach City Commission is considering a proposal to significantly expand the boundaries for businesses that can participate in Bike Week and Biketoberfest activities. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The city’s current master plan boundaries for those events allows businesses fronting...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Dozens of people were given hours to move out of an extended stay motel building in Jacksonville’s Baymeadows Center area after the structure was found to be unfit for habitation, according to city records. According to the city, people living in rooms in Building No....
The Marion Cultural Alliance, in partnership with the City of Ocala, presents free, family friendly outdoor concerts to the public on Fridays from April 22 through July 1 from 7-9 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Complex, 1510 NW Fourth St., Ocala. The series is sponsored in part by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt foundation, which funds and empowers communities to inject new life into underused spaces. For more information and concert schedule details, visit www.ocalafl.org/levittamp or call 352-629-8447.
Sugar Magnolia owner, Caroline Joyner, and her team have brought their deliciousness to the Market District with the opening this week of the Sugar Magnolia Coffeehouse. This is the not a copy of the original location downtown, but instead a new take on the coffeehouse concept. One big addition is a drive thru window.
During the rest of April, Marion County Animal Services said it is offering free pet adoptions because it has reached K-9 capacity. The shelter has seen an influx of dogs and reached capacity and needs help from the community, officials said in a news release. [TRENDING: Rejected: These are the...
MOUNT DORA, Fla. – Mount Dora has a festival for just about everything—and that includes blueberries. If you’re feeling blue, this superfood is here to save the day at Mount Dora’s 8th annual Blueberry Festival. [Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. The weekend festival...
GROVELAND, Fla. – One of Central Florida’s oldest cemeteries will be restored thanks to a grant that will help restore the now-abandoned gravesite. “The African Americans that first came to this area in the late 1800s worked the turpentine mills, lumber industries which were big here, citrus industries,” said Groveland Fire Chief Kevin Carroll.
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It was a heated discussion at the end of Tuesday night’s Ocala City Council meeting. City manager Sandra Wilson was fired in a 3 to 2 vote, with Jay Musleh and Ire Bethea in dissent. The decision stems from a ‘whistle blower’ report, which was...
On Saturday, April 30, 2022 the Anniston Outdoor Association has organized a bicycle ride on the Chief Ladiga Trail starting at the Piedmont Sports Complex. Join them at 9:00 am. This will be a 17 mile total, out and back ride from Piedmont Sports Complex to the Pinhoti Trail crossing at the Chief Ladiga Campground. The Chief Ladiga Trail is a paved “Rails to Trails” path, so has very little incline. Helmets are required for bikers on this trail. The meeting time and location for this outing will be 9:00 am at the Piedmont Sports Complex parking lot located at 5960 Old Piedmont Gadsden Hwy. For more information and to register your participation contact Mike Martin by phone or text at 256-239-2123, or by email at mikemartin6674@gmail.com.
A Bay Colt by Uncle Mo, who sold for $2.3 million, is led through the Top Line Sales barn area by Luis Hernandez, after the colt sold to start the OBS Spring Sale of Two-Year-Olds In Training sale off with a bang on the first day of the sale at the Ocala Breeders’ Sales Company in Ocala, Fla. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. [Bruce Ackerman/Ocala Gazette] 2022.
ELIZABETHTON — Welcome the new season and get outside with a family- friendly community bike ride this weekend to celebrate the coming of warmer weather and the change of seasons. The Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce has partnered with Carter County Tourism and Main Street Elizabethton to host Ride...
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — City leaders announced Tuesday that the community will have the opportunity to join in on the springtime fun with a group bike ride scheduled for Saturday, April 23 at 10 a.m. According to a release from the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce, the ride will begin and end at Pedals On […]
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Bicycle safety is a year-round thing that not even COVID-19 can stop. The Cub Scout Bicycle Rodeo will be held this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of Dick’s Sporting goods at 3500 Galleria Dr. in Greenville. Bicycle rodeo event leaders Julie Scoran and Rick Cannon […]
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Looking to add a four-legged friend to your family? Marion County Animal Services is allowing you to do so for free as it tries to get its dogs adopted as the shelter reaches capacity. The facility has 130 dogs available for adoption, and is waiving...
Aside from some opulent resorts in the Orlando area, Central Florida has never been known for luxurious accommodations. And for many visitors and Floridians alike, Ocala registers as little more than “horse country” and a few exits along Interstate 75. That is rapidly changing, due in no small...
Comments / 0