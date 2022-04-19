ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, FL

Downtown Leesburg begins gearing up for Bikefest

 April 21

LEESBURG, Fla – Starting Thursday, April 21, merchants, residents and visitors to the historic downtown Leesburg business district should expect street and parking lot closures and some traffic congestion as crews begin setup for...

