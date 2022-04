Carrie Underwood took things to a whole other level with her CMT Awards performance of “Ghost Story.” Underwood looked amazing in purple, and also had no shoes? That confused me for a second, but I thought, maybe she’s just getting comfortable. The real reason was revealed near the end of her performance; she took to the air on aerial silks and sang upside down. Talk about dedication to the craft. For dedication to the CMT Awards, though, Outsider has you covered with live updates.

