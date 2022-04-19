WA insurance commissioner apologizes for using racial slurs

White House press secretary Jen Psaki has repeatedly condemned a wave of state-level efforts aimed at LGBT+ Americans, including bills targeting transgender youth and LGBT+ students, teachers and their families.In her emotional rebuke of the legislation on Jessica Yellin’s News Not Noise podcast, Ms Psaki characterised such efforts as Republican attempts to win a “culture war” relying on attacks on LGBT+ people as a political wedge issue ahead of 2022 midterm elections.More than 300 pieces of state-level legislation in 2022 target transgender student athletes, healthcare for transgender young people, and classroom instruction on “sexual orientation and gender identity”, among...
