The ideal landing spot for Auburn’s Roger McCreary has been one that seems to change from week to week. One week away from the NFL draft and I think most believe he is slated as a round two guy, some view him as the No. 5 cornerback of the class, and some a bit lower. Regardless of where he is slotted in terms of positional rankings, one team is getting a really good player. The knock will be his arm length, which will eliminate him from several teams due to their thresholds.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO