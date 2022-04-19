ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

Man hands officers meth instead of registration at traffic stop, police say

By Nexstar Media Wire, C. Allan
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dre93_0fDrIltV00

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. ( WBOY ) — Two men have been charged after officers inadvertently found drugs during a traffic stop in West Virginia.

On Sunday, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department were conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle for improper registration on I-79, according to a criminal complaint.

The vehicle’s driver, Roy Porter, 57, handed officers a packet that they thought was the registration of the vehicle, but a small plastic bag containing “a couple pieces of crystal-like substance” fell out, officers said.

Hundreds of Xanax bars, several guns seized in Preston County

Officers led a K9 unit around the vehicle, resulting in a positive indication of drugs, according to the complaint.

Porter was found to be in possession of 4 grams of meth, and a passenger in the vehicle, Jared Mayle, 21, of Salem, had 220 grams of meth, officers said.

Mayle has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is currently out on bond.

Porter has been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony. He is currently being held in North Central Regional Jail on $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene PD warns of thieves accused of stealing wallets from purses at grocery stores

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Police Department is warning citizens of three people reportedly traveling through West Texas stealing wallets from purses at grocery stores. In a social media post late Wednesday afternoon, APD says the three individuals pictured below are accused of stealing wallets from the purses of unsuspecting shoppers at grocery and […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Comanche police searching for missing teen

COMANCHE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Comanche police are searching for a missing teen. Regan Rivera, 15, was last seen at her home in Comanche around 5:30 p.m. April 18. Police say Regan weighs approximately 125 pounds and is 5’6″ tall with long, brown hair and brown eyes. She also has a distinct scar on her left […]
COMANCHE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeport, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Salem, WV
Bridgeport, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Man, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Guns#Drugs#Wboy#K9
The Independent

Louisiana woman stabbed to death on Facebook Live

The horrifying stabbing murder of a Louisiana woman was streamed on Facebook Live for more than 15 minutes, according to police.Janice David, 34, was tied to a car’s steering wheel with jumper cables before being stabbed to death, authorities say.Police spokesperson Sgt L’Jean McKneely said that the man charged with the murder, Earl Lee Johnson, then attempted to set the vehicle on fire.The Advocate reported that someone who saw the stream on Facebook contacted the social media company, which in turn alerted Louisiana State Police. Law enforcement was alerted too late to save the victim’s life, but they did make...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Urgent appeal for two missing girls, 14, who disappeared from hospital car park in pyjamas

Police have made an urgent appeal to find two missing teenage girls last seen in a hospital car park wearing pyjamas and slippers. Aleighsha and Livia, both 14-years-old, were last seen in the car park of Ross-on-Wye Community Hospital in Herefordshire at around 12.30am.Aleighsha is described of a slim build with dark brown hair and blue eyes.Livia is also of a slim build but has light brown hair, blue eyes and wears a nose ring. Police have not releaed their surnames as part of the appeal. A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: “Officers and their families are becoming increasingly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Three Rottweilers seized after toddler was mauled to death destroyed by police as inquiry continues

Three Rottweiler dogs removed from a house after a toddler was mauled to death have been destoyed by police.The two-year-old boy was attacked at his home in Egdon, Worcestershire, by one of the dogs, prompting his family to rush him to hospital on 28 March.The toddler was taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital by ambulance and later transferred to Birmingham Children’s Hospital in a critical condition. He died as a result of his injuries on 30 March.The boy suffered a cardiac arrest when he was bitten by one of the animals and although he was initially said to be in a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Police video shows trooper taking Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license

Newly released video footage from a state trooper’s dashboard camera shows an officer taking North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license after pulling over the congressman.A superior court judge in the state found that release of the footage was in the public interest, according to public records. The Charlotte Observer published the footage. The video shows a trooper with Mr Cawthorn on 3 March after the congressman was pulled over for allegedly driving with his license revoked in Cleveland County around 10.30 pm. The video shows the trooper telling the first-term Republican that he was driving with expired tags....
People

Teenaged Good Samaritan Dies Trying to Save Driver Who Crashed into Florida Canal

Two Florida teenagers are dead after one crashed their car into a local canal, and the other jumped in to save him. On Tuesday after 10 p.m., a lost 18-year-old driving a Lexus — later identified as Venkata Sai Krishnamurthy — plunged into a Sunrise canal, WSVN reported. Krishnamurthy was reportedly leaving a basketball game and heading to a Taco Bell at the time of the incident. He was getting directions while on his phone when he crashed, according to the outlet.
FLORIDA STATE
WLUC

Houghton traffic stop leads to meth arrest

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Deputies from the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop in the city of Houghton that lead to the seizure of crystal meth on Tuesday at 12 a.m. Deputies located and seized a large quantity of crystal methamphetamine and components of narcotics distribution.
HOUGHTON, MI
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy