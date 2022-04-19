ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linnie Malkin Earns Player of the Week honors from Extra Innings Softball

By Taylor Jones
When you hit five home runs with 12 RBI, all in one week, it’s hard to go unnoticed.

For Linnie Malkin , that was enough to earn National Player of the Week honors from Extra Innings Softball .

Here are some of the reasons that Malkin was awarded the honor, according to Extra Innings Softball:

  • In five games last week, Malkin batted .600 (9-15) with five home runs and twelve RBIs to her credit.
  • During a midweek doubleheader against Southeast Missouri State, Malkin was 2-2 with two home runs and five RBIs in the opening games against the Redhawks before hitting a solo home run in her first at-bat of game two of the doubleheader. She homered in three consecutive at-bats on the day.
  • Following a 1-3 performance in game one of a weekend series against Kentucky, Malkin was 3-4 in game two of the series on Saturday, with a solo home run and a 2-RBI single to her credit in the affair.
  • On Sunday, in the series finale, Malkin was 2-3 at the plate with a towering 3-run home run that cleared the outfield fence, the berm, and the stadium fence in left-center field, all on the fly. The senior slugger also scored a second run in the game and helped buoy her team to a run-rule victory to close the week.

Malkin and the Razorbacks travel to Florida this weekend for a three-game set with the Gators. First pitch for Friday’s series-opener is set for 7 p.m. CT in Gainesville, Fla.

