2 Texas Eateries Among 'The Absolute Best Soul Food Restaurants In The US'

Photo: Getty Images

Soul food is an iconic American cuisine. The Encyclopedia Britannica states that soul food arose out of innovation and necessity, and "celebrates the ingenuity and skill of cooks who were able to form a distinctive cuisine despite limited means."

Mashed compiled a list of the absolute best soul food restaurants in the US. The website states, "Although soul food restaurants can be found in every corner of the country, some are a cut above the rest."

Two Texas eateries landed among the best soul food restaurants in the country.

Esther's Cajun Café & Soulfood made it on the list. the website credits the eatery's friendly, fun environment and giant portions. The website says, "Expect to find towering portions of candied yams, oxtails, and tons of flavorful cornbread. Everything tastes authentic and delicious, from the thick gravy and rice to the Cajun fried chicken."

Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles also made the list. The website explains, "Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles serves fantastic soul food and has locations in Arizona, Nevada, and Texas. The food at Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles is just downright delicious; the menu offers several variations on classic combinations such as chicken and waffles."

