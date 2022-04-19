ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tar Heels lose key piece to defensive line for 2022 season

By Zack Pearson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago

Mack Brown and the UNC football program are preparing for a bounce back season in 2022 but will have to do so without one of their top players on defense.

On Tuesday, defensive lineman Tomari Fox lost his appeal with the NCAA and is suspended for the entire 2022 season . Fox will be allowed to practice and be with the team but cannot play in any games. Fox used a pre-workout supplement that was not approved by the NCAA, earning a suspension.

The hope was that Fox could win his appeal and play for the Tar Heels but Tuesday’s ruling wasn’t in his favor. Fox released this statement:

“Unfortunately, I will not be able to participate in the 2022 football season for reasons I cannot control,” Fox said in a statement released by the school. “I’m disappointed in the decision, but I remain hopeful for the future. I will continue to give my all to Tar Heel Nation both on and off the field.”

Fox was also suspended for UNC’s bowl game against South Carolina after testing for the banned substance.

In 2021, Fox recorded 25 tackles, including 1.5 sacks, and six quarterback hurries. And he’s a key piece to the Tar Heels defensive line.

