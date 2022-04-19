ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandusky, OH

This Is The Best Rollercoaster At Cedar Point

If you have ever been to Cedar Point you probably have a favorite rollercoaster. Many only know the park for its most famous attraction, the Top Thrill Dragster , but it is so much more than that. The Sandusky park features 17 different world-famous rollercoasters as well as a selection of smaller coasters and amusement park attractions for children.

According to a list put together by Thrillist , the best rollercoaster at Cedar Point is the Maverick. This coaster can reach speeds of up to 70 mph and is 105-feet tall. Though it is not the tallest at the park by far, it provides a few steep drops and inversions that will make your stomach jump.

Here is what Thrillist had to say about the Maverick at Cedar Point:

"Sure, every other coaster in the top 10 is taller than Maverick—some by a considerable margin—and many of them reach faster speeds as well. That said, this sucker packs a whole lot into its comparatively small frame, including two take-your-breath-away launches, a beyond-straight-down first drop, nice pops of airtime, and a few inversions and over-banked turns. The whole shebang is well-paced and gloriously smooth. We find it to be not only the finest ride Cedar Point has to offer, but one of the best in the entire country."

Visit Thrillist for more information.

