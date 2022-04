Thousands of years ago, Native Americans, wild animals and later,early white settlers traveled along the Natchez Trace, on what is now Vaughn Road in Williamson County. Around the corner lies Sneed Road, where Native Americans once settled alongside the Harpeth River, building their villages and homes on higher plains to avoid flooding, and burying their […] The post Land use dispute pits prominent Nashville family against conservation group appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO