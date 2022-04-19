Healthy food drive-thru April 29

Since the pandemic began, indoor dining has wholly changed. At one point, it almost disappeared, leaving chains like Applebee's struggling to adapt. To stay competitive and give customers more ways to get their orders, Applebee's is testing drive-thru lanes. The restaurant offered to-go orders for pickup well before the pandemic, but it only accounted for roughly 12.8% of sales in 2019, according to CNN.

MONROE, LA ・ 28 DAYS AGO