Buckhead’s Pace Academy celebrates opening of new Lower School

Pace Academy Head of School Fred Assaf welcomes students to the new Kam Memar Lower School. (Pace Academy)



Pace Academy, a Buckhead private school, recently celebrated the opening of its new Kam Memar Lower School.

The pre-first through 12th-grade school at 966 West Paces Ferry Road held a March 20 dedication ceremony for the 36,500-square-foot addition to its existing Lower School classroom building. A community open house was held April 3.

The school opened for pre-first through fifth graders in October, but the recent events coincided with securing funds to complete the project, according to the school. A $35 million capital campaign funded the project. Construction began in early 2020 after the school gained approval in 2019 from neighborhood groups and the city.

Students in the Pace Academy Class of 2029 celebrate the opening of the Kam Memar Lower School, a new, state-of-the-art, 36,500-square-foot facility. (Pace Academy)

“This building not only ensures that Pace continues to provide an unparalleled academic experience, it fosters the innovative instruction, creative exploration and sense of community that make our school a unique place to live and learn,” said Pace Academy Head of School Fred Assaf in a news release.

Diana and Bijon Memar, current Pace Academy parents, contributed the lead gift for the Lower Academy in memory of Bijon’s late brother, Kam Memar, who was killed in a car accident in 1998.

“Kam valued education and family above all else, and our experience at Pace has been unbelievable and reflects those values,” Bijon said in the release. “He would have been proud that his name is on the building.”

Pace Academy Board of Trustees Chair Elizabeth Correll Richards, Bijon and Diana Memar, and Pace Academy Head of School Fred Assaf celebrate the opening of the Kam Memar Lower School. (Pace Academy)

The three-story building includes classrooms for STEAM and design; an expanded Academic Resource Center; soundproof spaces for music and strings programs; administrative offices and large meeting rooms; a gymnasium and playground. Renovations were also made in the Lower School classroom building, including the cafeteria and Soni Family Library.

Another capital campaign is underway to raise funds to renovate the school’s historic “Castle.”

The post Buckhead’s Pace Academy celebrates opening of new Lower School appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .