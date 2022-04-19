Fire crews on scene for over four hours, extinguish blaze at Downriver DTE plant

TRENTON (WWJ) - Firefighters from two crews responded to a DTE Energy plant in Trenton after reports of smoke rising from the facility were first called in to officials Monday evening.

Fire Chief Keith Anderson of the Trenton Fire Department confirmed to WWJ that Trenton and Brownstone crews responded to the Trenton Channel DTE plant 4600 block of West Jefferson Avenue Monday night after a fire broke out in a coal conveyor belt area.

Anderson the fire was small and was underground; crews were at the DTE Energy plant for four and a half hours.

When the situation was deemed safe, DTE personnel and an outside contractor took over clean-up, Anderson said.

No injuries were reported and other other information about the incident was released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Trenton Channel DTE plant — an almost 100-year-old coal-burning power station — is one of three plants due to close this year as part of DTE 's commitment to reducing carbon emissions 80% by 2050.

The company also plans to retire the St. Clair Power Plant and the River Rouge Power Plant in 2022.