ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Feature Shoot Days Decline, But Overall Filming Hits Record

By Winston Cho
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xIeQr_0fDrBcYf00

First-quarter filming in Los Angeles set a new record to start the year despite an escalating slide in feature film production.

Local film office FilmLA attributed the drop-off to productions being lured by more attractive tax incentives in other jurisdictions and a shortage of soundstage space in the area. According to a new report issued on Tuesday, feature film shoots saw a 25 percent dip below the five year average in the first quarter of 2022.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

“It’s doing really well worldwide, but we’ve lost our share of it for years now,” FilmLA president Paul Audley tells The Hollywood Reporter .

Although the pace of production has slowed compared to the end of last year , output is much higher so far than it was in the same period in 2021 when the spread of the Delta variant led to a voluntary filming hiatus that slowed production to just 7,011 shoot days. FilmLA reported that the first quarter of 2022 was the busiest first quarter ever, with 9,832 shoot days. The last time there was such high filming levels from January through March was in 2016.

TV filming, especially drama and reality shows, drove the surge, the film office said. TV production is up 18.7 percent over the same period last year.

But shooting for feature films continued on a steady downward trajectory, according to the report. Despite a slight uptick in production compared to last year, the category remains 25.2 percent below its five year average (FilmLA’s five year averages exclude 2020 when production was suspended in Los Angeles from March to June because of COVID-19).

Productions have turned to shooting outside of California to take advantage of more generous tax incentives. Georgia, for example, offers a 30 percent tax credit with no annual cap on its program. The credit is also transferable, meaning projects can sell it to companies that owe taxes. California remains one of just two states whose credits are largely nontransferable and nonrefundable.

The perception that California’s tax credits are less competitive than other states combined with a shortage of soundstage space in Los Angeles has led to the decline in feature film production, Audley observed. He said, “If you need to shoot a feature that needs six, seven, eight stages, it’s impossible to do that now.”

In July, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill (SB144) meant to tackle the soundstage shortfall. It includes a new $150 million credit to incentivize the construction of sets.

Locally filmed projects include Netflix’s Me Time , Home Delivery , Love Me to Death and Rooming with Danger .

Television has become a mainstay of production in Los Angeles, filling the gap that the flight of feature film shoots have left. Audley said the first quarter filming record is at least partially a result of a backlog of productions that pivoted to shooting locally after realizing that going elsewhere would be more costly and troublesome because of COVID-19 restrictions.

“As the COVID era continued, a lot of productions couldn’t leave their base,” Audley said. “They’d have to quarantine for two weeks if they went to other parts of the country. Those productions ended up staying here in LA.”

Production for HBO’s The Flight Attendant moved from New York to Los Angeles in 2021.

FilmLA reported that filming for episodic dramas saw a 8.6 percent increase over the five-year average, owing to a significant demand for content on streaming platforms. TV dramas that filmed locally include FX’s American Horror Stories , Apple TV+’s Little America , HBO’s Perry Mason , ABC’s Promised Land and CBS’ S.W.A.T.

Tax incentives are a significant driver of local TV dramas choosing to shoot in Los Angeles. Shows receiving tax credits generated 499 shoot days for the quarter, representing 39 percent of all activity in the category.

California bolstered in July the Film & Television Tax Credit program with an additional $180 million in incentives on top of the $330 million already earmarked for the industry. Part of the program is geared specifically toward incentivizing TV productions to relocate to California.

As in recent quarters, TV reality production continued to significantly escalate. Filming for the category increased 71.7 percent, with 2,600 shoot days to start the year. Projects that filmed locally include Basketball Wives, Celebrity IOU, Family or Fiancé and People Magazine Investigates .

“Seeing cycles in production for all of these [categories] is not unusual,” Audley said. “The explosion of reality tv has to do with covid era where they could do those productions with not a lot of cast and crew and not have a lot of issues.”

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Jason Momoa to Star in ‘Minecraft’ Movie for Warner Bros.

Aquaman and Dune star Jason Momoa is lining up another tentpole with Warner Bros. The actor is in final negotiations to star in the studio’s live-action Minecraft movie, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Napoleon Dynamite filmmaker Jared Hess will direct the project, based on the popular video game. Dune producer Mary Parent and Roy Lee will produce, with Jill Messick receiving a posthumous producing credit for developing the film before her death in 2018. Executive producers include Jon Berg, Cale Boyter and Jon Spaihts. The video game hails from Sweden’s Mojang Studios, with Mojang’s Lydia Winters and Vu Bui also producing the film.More from...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kaley Cuoco Says She Was “Devastated” After Losing ‘Knives Out 2’ Role to Kate Hudson

Kaley Cuoco is opening up about a role that got away. In an interview with Glamour, the Flight Attendant star revealed that she was “devastated” after learning she didn’t land a role in Rian Johnson’s upcoming ensemble mystery Knives Out 2, which ultimately went to Kate Hudson.More from The Hollywood ReporterKaley Cuoco on Tackling Sobriety, Five Versions of Herself in Season Two of 'The Flight Attendant''Big Bang Theory' Book to Reveal Untold Secrets About Hit Comedy (Exclusive)'The Flight Attendant' Sets Cassie on Top-Secret Course in Season 2 Trailer “I was convinced [the part was mine]. Kate Hudson ended up getting it. But I was...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Preps Bigger Password-Sharing Crackdown

Netflix is preparing to crack down on password sharing around the world, with the company telling shareholders Tuesday that it is a “big opportunity” for the streaming giant to help turn around its fortunes. The company reported a quarterly subscriber loss Tuesday, ending Q1 of 2022 with 221.64 million subscribers, down from 221.84 million in Q4 of 2021.More from The Hollywood ReporterJacob Tremblay, Gaten Matarazzo to Lead All-Star Voice Cast for Netflix Animation 'My Father's Dragon''Business Proposal' Director Explains the Creation of Netflix's Latest K-Drama HitNetflix Plans to Launch Cheaper Ad-Supported Plans In its shareholder letter, Netflix cited “the large number of...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

HBO Max Removes Iconic Burt Reynolds Movie

One of Burt Reynolds' most iconic movies has tragically left the HBO Max streaming catalog. Up until this month, Deliverance was available for subscribers to watch anytime. Now you'll have to look much further to find the infamous adventure drama. Deliverance is one of the biggest titles of the late...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
State
Georgia State
City
Hollywood, CA
IndieWire

TCM Deepens Partnership with Scorsese’s Film Foundation, Spielberg to Intro ‘Giant’ Restoration at Festival

Click here to read the full article. Turner Classic Movies (TCM) announced an expanded partnership with Martin Scorsese’s The Film Foundation as part of a multi-year financial commitment to fund education and restoration of classic films. To mark the partnership, George Stevens’ newly restored 1956 epic “Giant” will premiere at the TCM Classic Film Festival April 22 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Steven Spielberg, legendary filmmaker and Film Foundation board member, is set to join executive director Margaret Bodde and George Stevens Jr. prior to the screening as part of a discussion about the legacy of “Giant,” moderated...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Documentary Director R.J. Cutler Expands His Development and Production Team (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. This Machine, the production company founded by veteran documentary director and producer R.J. Cutler, has bolstered its development and production team with four new hires. Cutler, the Emmy Award-winning director behind docus including “The September Issue,” “Belushi” and most recently with “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry,” launched This Machine in 2020 with an investment from Los Angeles-based Industrial Media. Cutler has named Sally Rosen Phillips as vice president, creative; Qadriyyah Shamsid-Deen as director, creative; Jim Czarnecki, senior vice president, production, and Ian Egos, vice president. The four new hires bring This Machine’s employee...
MOVIES
WWD

Miu Miu Presents Its Latest ‘Women’s Tale’ Film in Los Angeles, Starring Kelsey Lu

Click here to read the full article. Miu Miu brought its “Women’s Tales” to Los Angeles. The ongoing short film series, created by women directors, was introduced in 2011 with Zoe Cassavetes’ “The Powder Room,” featuring Audrey Marnay. Showcasing a wardrobe of Miu Miu collections, the Italian women’s brand — Prada’s younger spirit — has tapped the likes of Ava DuVernay and the late Agnès Varda for the project through the years. In 2021, the brand unveiled tale number 22, Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Hania’s “I and the Stupid Boy” with actors Oulaya Amamra and Sandor Funtek.More from WWDFront Row at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaley Cuoco
Person
Gavin Newsom
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Livid After Stunning Move to Disney+

Dancing With the Stars' latest move isn't earning any applause from fans after it was announced that the series is set to move from ABC to Disney+ for its upcoming seasons. As news broke Friday that the hit dancing competition is set to sashay its way from its home of 30 seasons and to the streaming service, social media flooded with reactions from upset fans.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Helen Mirren Pays Tribute After Her Stepson, Mandalorian And Pam & Tommy Actor Rio Hackford, Dies At 51

The public has said goodbye to a significant number of Hollywood stars as of late and, sadly, yet another has left us far too soon. Rio Hackford, the actor and club owner known for his roles on shows like The Mandalorian and Pam & Tommy, has died at the age of 51. Hackford was the son of Parker director Taylor Hackford, the husband of Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren. Following her stepson’s death, Mirren took a moment to pay tribute to him.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Television#Film Production#Hbo#Tackling Sobriety
The Hollywood Reporter

Inside Coachella Day One: Harry Styles Kicks Off Festival’s Return After Two-Year Hiatus

After having been canceled in 2020 and 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival made its return to the desert on Friday, led by headliner Harry Styles. Taking the stage at 11:35 p.m. on the dot, Styles kicked off the show with a performance of new single “As It Was” before launching into a set of his hits, new tracks off his upcoming Harry’s House album and a special guest appearance by Shania Twain.More from The Hollywood ReporterMegan Thee Stallion's Coachella "WAP" Performance Causes Headache for Chinese CensorsInside Coachella Day Two: Billie Eilish Makes Move to...
COACHELLA, CA
Deadline

Johnny Carson Biopic Series Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt From David Milch & Jay Roach Hits Marketplace

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: The story of one of America’s most beloved TV personalities, Johnny Carson, may finally be coming to the screen. A high-profile series, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Carson, written by Deadwood creator David Milch and to be directed by Jay Roach, was recently taken out and has been heating up the premium marketplace. The project, titled King Of Late Night, is a co-production between wiip and Anonymous Content. The series will follow the life and career of late-night TV pioneer Johnny Carson from New York to Los Angeles to the Las Vegas strip. King...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jon Batiste to Make Feature Acting Debut in ‘The Color Purple’

After winning the top prize at this year’s Grammys, Jon Batiste is set to make his feature acting debut in The Color Purple. Warner Bros. is behind the feature adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway musical, itself an adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning 1982 novel by Alice Walker, and on which the Oscar-nominated Steven Spielberg-directed 1985 movie was based. The story centers on a woman named Celie Harris and tracks her lifelong struggles as an African American woman living in the South during the early 1900s.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Star Wars' Maestro Anthony Parnther on His Carnegie Hall Debut With All-Black OrchestraJon Batiste...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ Can’t Find Magic With $43M Box Office Bow

Warner Bros.’ Wizarding World is in trouble on the movie side. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore opened to a tepid $43 million at the domestic box office over Easter weekend after earning $20.1 million Friday, including $6 million in Thursday previews. It is faring better overseas, where it earned another $71 million for a global tally of $193 million (it opened last weekend in select markets).More from The Hollywood ReporterWhere to Watch 'The Batman' OnlineBob Odenkirk Reflects Daily on Support He Received After Heart Attack: "Beauty and Love From Strangers"Amy Schumer Says She Reached Out to Leonardo DiCaprio Before Oscars...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Hollywood Reporter

Josh Brolin Recalls Losing Out on Batman Role to Ben Affleck: “Would Have Been a Fun Deal”

Josh Brolin has made quite an impact in superhero films as it is, but he’s reflecting on one that got away. The actor — known for playing Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, along with Cable in Deadpool 2 — was a recent guest on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. During the interview, he discussed having been in contention to play Batman for director Zack Snyder before the filmmaker settled on Ben Affleck, who made his debut in the iconic role with 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmazon's 'Outer Range': TV ReviewJennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck...
MOVIES
Variety

Nicolas Cage Paid Off Debts With VOD Films, but He Stands by Every Role: ‘I Never Phoned It In’

Click here to read the full article. Around 2014, after Nicolas Cage had a string of box office flops with the likes of “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” and “Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance,” the actor started becoming the face of straight-to-VOD action movies. Those roles piled up in the dozens as reports surfaced that Cage blew his $150 million fortune, owed the IRS $6.3 million in property taxes and was taking every acting role he could in order to get out of debt. The actor recently clarified this period of his life in an interview with GQ magazine. “I’ve got all these...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Tom Hanks and Wilson Reunite for First Pitch at Cleveland Guardians Home Opener

Tom Hanks got a little help at the pitcher’s mound as he celebrated the Cleveland Guardians’ new era. Hanks was a special guest to throw the ceremonial first pitch at the team’s home opener Friday at Progressive Field against the San Francisco Giants. The two-time Oscar winner for best actor has been a fan of Cleveland’s professional baseball team since his time in the city in the late 1970s while working an internship at the Great Lakes Shakespeare Festival in his pre-Hollywood salad days.More from The Hollywood ReporterESPN Signs on as Founding Partner, Title Sponsor of Black Sports Business Symposium (Exclusive)FIFA...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
36K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy