ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bethel Assembly Christian Academy- Kelli Grace Bunch

By WITN Web Team
WITN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHey, my name is Kelli Bunch. My parents are Carroll and Lisa Bunch and I have three siblings; James, Kayln and Joshua. One of my favorite things is being an aunt to Cheyenne, Brantley and Alaina. I have attended BACA since Pre-K and have enjoyed the time that I have had...

www.witn.com

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

Arendell Parrott Academy- Marshall Taylor

My name is Marshall Taylor, and I attend Arendell Parrott Academy. I have a younger brother and a younger sister. I also have two dogs that are crazy and sweet. My hobbies consist of hunting, fishing, playing sports, playing guitar, and sailing. One of my favorite things to do is teach kids how to sail in the summer. I would say my best attribute is being sensitive to how other people feel and then responding in a beneficial way.
SOCCER
The Shawnee News-Star

Bethel Lower Elementary honors students

March Masters of Manners for Bethel Lower Elementary are front row from left to right: Dawson Malouf, Jaxon Morlan, Makenna Cartwright, Gabe Stone, Lexi Owens, Gentry Stith, Blaise Mullendore, Aurora Austin, Wesley Arnold. Back Row: Bentley Clark, Charlsie Baden, Eli Hanmer, Gavin Anderson, Davian Trussell, Bennett Carpenter. Not Pictured: Camille Winkler. They were recognized at school for respecting differences and met Wilbur, the Wise Ol' Owl. They received a brag tag (like a dog tag) and gift certificates to Dakota’s.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#My Favorite Things#Volleyball#Education#Christian Academy#Baca#College Of The Albemarle
WITN

Bertie Early College High School- Caniya Daye

My name is Caniya Daye, and I am a graduate of Bertie Early College High School. I am the oldest of six children, and the first in my family to be attending college. My mother and stepfather are the main supporters in my life among my many classmates in my senior class. After graduating from BECHS with my high school diploma and my Associate’s in Arts, I will be attending North Carolina State University as an Honors student with a major in Applied Mathematics. In my free time, I love to listen to music and read murder mystery books.
COLLEGES
WITN

Halifax County Early College- Zaniya Battle

My name is Zaniya Battle. I am a senior at Halifax County Early College in Halifax County, North Carolina. I have two siblings, my older brother (Donavan), and my younger sister (Zamiya). My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, making connections with people, traveling, and trying new things. In my school community, I serve as a peer tutor, COVID Tester, Class President, Student Ambassador, and Valedictorian. My education has always been my top priority before taking on any other opportunities. I had to make sure that my school schedule never interfered with my work schedule. When I graduate, I have interest in working in the medical field to soon become a doctor. I love helping people, I love making people smile, I love making people feel better, I love the drive and intensive moments that arise at quick notice, and lastly, I love to see the outcome whether it is good or bad because there is always room for improvement! My future goal is very important because it allows me to give back to the community. I also have to serve as a role model for my sister so that she will follow the right path. I also want to give a big shout out to my parents (William and Tyrana Battle) for always being there and supporting me to be the best me that I can be!
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
WITN

Eastern Wayne High School- Isa Alghorazi

Hello, my name is Isa Alghorazi. I am a senior at Eastern Wayne High School. I have three older brothers. I come from an Arab background, specifically a Yemeni one. Outside of school, I enjoy hiking, playing tennis, and just spending time outdoors in general. A fun fact about me is that I’ve never broken a bone.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WITN

East Duplin High School- Gabriela Herrera

My name is Gabriela Herrera, but everyone calls me Gaby. I am 18 years old, and I am a graduating senior at East Duplin High School. I am a first-generation American citizen, born to two hard-working and loving Mexican immigrant parents who have given my three younger siblings and I the best life possible. Here at East Duplin I’ve stayed active by being a member of Journalism, Student Government Association, Beta, Los Latinos Unidos, Soccer, Track, and Tennis. Through my participation in school programs I’ve learned skills that have served me both inside and outside of school. After I graduate high school I plan to attend James Sprunt Community College and continue my education in pursuit of an Elementary Education degree.
HIGH SCHOOL
WITN

Eastern Carolina volunteers honored at luncheon

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Dozens of Eastern Carolina volunteers were honored at a luncheon Wednesday afternoon. The United Way of Onslow County hosted its Golden Rule Lightkeeper/ Fabric of the Community Award ceremony in Jacksonville. Volunteers that support community service efforts across the county enjoyed lunch at the Sturgeon City...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
KFOX 14

Aaron, Alvin Jones foundation donates shoes to Socorro ISD students

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The A&A All the Way Foundation donated shoes to students at two schools in the Socorro Independent School District. They donated to Sierra Vista Elementary School and Myrtle Cooper Elementary School. The event took place at both schools at noon and 1 p.m. The...
SOCORRO, TX
WITN

Beddingfield High School- Kaitlyn Williford

I am Kaitlyn Williford. I was born in Wilson, North Carolina on October 16, 2003. My family and friends are what matter most to me. I will always put their needs before my own. I am engaged to a sweet and loving man. I have always loved science and when the pandemic hit it made me realize what my calling was. I wanted to help people so I have decided to be the person who makes vaccines and cures. I love reading, and listening to music, and am quite introverted but will talk plenty to the people I know and love.
WILSON, NC
WITN

Ayden-Grifton High School- Chelsea Jolly

My name is Chelsea Jolly. I am 18 years old, and I will be graduating from Ayden-Grifton High School in June 2022. I have a strong support system that consists of my parents, Hubert and Sarah Jolly, sister, Shelby, several extended family members, and my dog. At school, I have participated in the Link Crew and the National Honor Society for the last two years. With these organizations, I have tried to provide a welcoming and warm environment to other students and helped them transition to high school as well as aiding my community in various projects, such as holiday and food drives. Previously, I have volunteered at Cannon Farms Inc. and Rountree Christian Church, organizing churchwide fall festivals and leading our kids ministry. Having the opportunity to participate in these organizations has meant a lot to me because I want to serve my community in any way I can. Outside of school, I enjoy fishing, hunting, cooking, spending time with my precious loved ones, watching sports (anything from the NFL to high school baseball) and binge watching Netflix (my current show is Grey’s Anatomy - we just won’t talk about anything past Season 11). While I am just as eager to make my decision as you all are to hear it, I am still currently in the process of deciding where I will be pursuing a degree in Business - whether that is at Pitt Community College for two years and then transferring, at East Carolina University, or at NC State University.
AYDEN, NC
WITN

Bear Grass Charter School- Caroline Wynn

Hey! My name is Caroline Wynn and I am a senior at Bear Grass Charter School. Over the past four years, I have played a role in leadership positions in several clubs and organizations, while playing volleyball, soccer, and cheerleading. I was raised by my parents, Ronnie and Tracie Wynn, and I have two brothers. I am an active member at Macedonia Christian Church. I plan to attend the University of North Carolina at Wilmington’s Honors College this Fall. In my free time, I enjoy going to the beach, hanging out with friends, and practicing volleyball or soccer. I am so thankful for the support of my family, friends, and teachers at BGCS and I am so excited to see what the future holds! Go Seahawks!
BEAR GRASS, NC
The Manhattan Mercury

MHS boys' tennis takes 5th at McPherson

The Manhattan High boys’ tennis team placed fifth Saturday at the Doug Gayer Classic in McPherson. The Indians finished with 34 team points, placing them behind first-place Independence with 42, McPherson and Maize with 40 and Wichita Classical with 35. “It was a good field, especially on the singles...
MANHATTAN, KS
WITN

Croatan High School- Ryan Michalowicz

My name is Ryan Michalowicz and I am a senior at Croatan High School in Newport, North Carolina. After high school, I am going to attend James Madison University where I will major in Studio Art and Art Education. I come from a military family and have lived in several different areas of the country. I enjoy art, theater, being out on the water, and hanging out with my friends and family. I am the president of the National Art Honor Society, a member of Student2Student, Hospice Helpers, Tri-M Music Honors Society, Vocal Ensemble, and am the class representative for the Student Government Association. I am also Captain of the Croatan swim team.
NEWPORT, NC
WITN

Greenfield School- Urvi Patel

My name is Urvi Patel. I am eighteen years old, and I attend Greenfield School in Wilson, NC. I plan on continuing my education at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill as a biology major. I have been an active member of the Student Government Association serving as President, Secretary, and Spirit Chair. Additionally, I am co-founder of the Environmental Club and the Diversity Club at my school. I am also an advocate for blood donation and have partnered with American Red Cross to coordinate several blood drives at my school. Finally, I am a member of Greenfield’s soccer team and won the 2021 state championship.
WILSON, NC
The Mint Hill Times

American Legion Post 555 Hosts “Jim Lane” Memorial Golf Tournament

MINT HILL, NC – Mint Hill American Legion Post 555 hosted it’s first “Jim Lane” Memorial Golf Tournament this week at the Olde Sycamore Golf Planation. The tournament was formed by Steve Baucom and Bryan Bunn, both natives of Mint Hill who have been involved in American Legion baseball in our area for decades. The event was to celebrate the life of Jim Lane, who dedicated many hours to fundraising and supporting the program serving many young athletes in our area.
MINT HILL, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy