BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Frederick County native is credited with revolutionizing women’s fashion and is known as the creator of the “American look.” Claire McCardell continues to make a mark in the fashion world today. McCardell helped revolutionalize women’s fashion with her creations in the 1940s and 50s. The trailblazer’s legacy in the fashion world continues to be celebrated today and inspire others. In October, the Maryland Center for History and Culture will open a new exhibition dedicated to McCardell. The cultural institution houses her personal archives. “Claire McCardell is absolutely ahead of her time,” said Allison Tolman, Vice President of collections & interpretation...

FREDERICK COUNTY, MD ・ 28 DAYS AGO