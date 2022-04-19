ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Health check: Tips to ease your daily stress

WFAA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's easy to feel stressed and...

www.wfaa.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

People learn relevant information better during stressful event

New findings on the effects of stress on memory suggest that people tend to recall information better when the information is related to the stressful event. However, the factor of delay—that is, the time between a stressful event and learning information—does not appear to have as strong an influence on the relationship between stress and memory as previously thought.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Do This When Anxiety Feels Overwhelming

Fighting anxiety usually worsens it, but when anxiety is accepted and experienced, it tends to dissipate. Acceptance of anxiety should not be practiced with the intent of avoiding the feeling, but instead as a way of increasing one's tolerance for it. Movement helps reduce extreme levels of anxiety by shifting...
MENTAL HEALTH
BGR.com

Popular pain reliever recall issued over poisoning risk

If you have any Hempvana pain relief products at home, you should know there’s a recall for four different products. Telebrands announced the action after finding that the product packaging does not meet the child-resistant packaging requirements. As a result, children can open the packaging with ease, which can lead to poisoning by ingestion or even contact with skin.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress#Health Check
psychologytoday.com

7 Symptoms of Toxic Positivity That Can Destroy Your Relationships

Toxic positivity rejects difficult emotions in favor of a cheerful, often falsely positive, facade. Toxic positivity leads to a lack of authenticity in our words and relationships. Our emotional and physical well-being can suffer by pretending that "bad things don't happen here." Toxic positivity is the belief that no matter...
MENTAL HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
HOLAUSA

Why yelling at your dog can have long-term negative effects

Training your dog might be a little stressful, especially when your furry friend has a difficult time understanding what you want. And while becoming impatient is normal, a new study shows that yelling at your pet and leash-jerking might not be the right answer, and will result...
PETS
Phys.org

Expert examines link between attachment styles and life satisfaction

Why are some happier flying solo while others want a romantic partner? Are some people truly better off alone?. Geoff MacDonald, a professor in the department of psychology in the University of Toronto's Faculty of Arts & Science, investigated the topic in a recent study that resulted in the first data to connect "attachment styles" to how happy people are with being single and with their lives overall.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
DogTime

5 Signs Your Dog Might Be Unhappy Or Depressed

Sometimes things affect our dogs emotionally, which can lead to anxiety and depression. Here's how to spot the signs of depression in your dog. The post 5 Signs Your Dog Might Be Unhappy Or Depressed appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
The Charleston Press

Father of five, who didn’t see his doctor for year and half thinking that his upset stomach is due to lactose intolerance, was discovered to have a precancerous growth in his colon

Few weeks ago, we reported about the story when a man died of cancer after he was misdiagnosed and the cancer was not discovered and treated on time once again showing how regular medical checkups are important for everyone in early disease discovery, leading to early treatment which in some cases can prevent death.
RELATIONSHIPS
Motherly

Mentally strong kids have parents who refuse to do these 13 things

Raising mentally strong kids doesn't mean they won't cry when they're sad or that they won't fail sometimes. Mental strength won't make your child immune to hardship—but it also won't cause them to suppress their emotions. In fact, it's quite the opposite. Mental strength is what helps kids bounce...
KIDS
WebMD

What I Wish People Knew About Depression

Depression is misunderstood and stigmatized by many. Since you can’t see depression, it is hard for others to understand what it feels like. This causes many people without experience to judge others with depressive symptoms. There are some things I wish people knew about depression that I have learned over the years.
MENTAL HEALTH
Joel Eisenberg

How Negative Energy Impacts Others: A Mental Health Perspective

Negative energy is not an official DSM-5 diagnosis, but when unleashed it may well become a contagion. This article is free of bias, and though I myself am a former mental health professional with training in Psychology I am not a doctor and I offer no medical advice or diagnosis herein. Please contact a currently practicing medical or mental health professional foranypotential issue related to this article that requires attention.
Davenport Journal

Baby, who was diagnosed with fetal growth restriction while still in the womb and spent the first 2 years of her life in hospital, is finally home with her family

The 2-year-old baby, who was diagnosed with fetal growth restriction while still in the womb, spent the first 2 years of her life in a hospital fighting for her life. The baby’s doctor said that letting the little girl grow in the PICU under the care of her nurses and medical team helped with her breathing episodes, as her lungs continued to develop. The doctor also said that the physical therapy helped with her muscle rigidity and her lungs seemed to improve as her muscles strengthened.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy