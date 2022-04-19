ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Trailer Hammers Out 209M Views in 24 Hours

By Ryan Parker
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RKBdm_0fDrA7a800

A lot of cosmic eyeballs were on the Thor: Love and Thunder teaser that dropped Monday.

The first look at the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe installment received over 209 million views in its first 24 hours of release, across all digital platforms.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

That puts the preview in the top tier of Marvel trailers for most views in a day, behind Avengers: Infinity War (230 million) and Avengers: Endgame (289 million) . However, the crown still belongs to Spider-Man: No Way Home , which raked in an astonishing 355.5 million views in its first 24 hours.

Backed by the Guns N’ Roses’ classic “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” the Marvel Studios teaser is nearly two minutes long. It opens with Thor ( Chris Hemsworth ) getting back into amazing shape after the God of Thunder packed on a few pounds during a five-year time jump in Avengers: Endgame .

The bright, stylish trailer sets the tone for the film in true Taika Waititi form, who directed the popular Thor: Ragnarok and returned to the director’s chair for Love and Thunder . The film will also feature the Guardians of the Galaxy and Tessa Thompson reprising her fan-favorite role as Valkyrie.

Of course, the biggest moment in the trailer is the conclusion, when Natalie Portman ’s Jane Foster is unveiled as Mighty Thor.

Thor: Love and Thunder arrives in theaters July 8.

Watch the trailer below.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Josh Brolin Recalls Losing Out on Batman Role to Ben Affleck: “Would Have Been a Fun Deal”

Josh Brolin has made quite an impact in superhero films as it is, but he’s reflecting on one that got away. The actor — known for playing Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, along with Cable in Deadpool 2 — was a recent guest on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. During the interview, he discussed having been in contention to play Batman for director Zack Snyder before the filmmaker settled on Ben Affleck, who made his debut in the iconic role with 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmazon's 'Outer Range': TV ReviewJennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kaley Cuoco Says She Was “Devastated” After Losing ‘Knives Out 2’ Role to Kate Hudson

Kaley Cuoco is opening up about a role that got away. In an interview with Glamour, the Flight Attendant star revealed that she was “devastated” after learning she didn’t land a role in Rian Johnson’s upcoming ensemble mystery Knives Out 2, which ultimately went to Kate Hudson.More from The Hollywood ReporterKaley Cuoco on Tackling Sobriety, Five Versions of Herself in Season Two of 'The Flight Attendant''Big Bang Theory' Book to Reveal Untold Secrets About Hit Comedy (Exclusive)'The Flight Attendant' Sets Cassie on Top-Secret Course in Season 2 Trailer “I was convinced [the part was mine]. Kate Hudson ended up getting it. But I was...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Preps Bigger Password-Sharing Crackdown

Netflix is preparing to crack down on password sharing around the world, with the company telling shareholders Tuesday that it is a “big opportunity” for the streaming giant to help turn around its fortunes. The company reported a quarterly subscriber loss Tuesday, ending Q1 of 2022 with 221.64 million subscribers, down from 221.84 million in Q4 of 2021.More from The Hollywood ReporterJacob Tremblay, Gaten Matarazzo to Lead All-Star Voice Cast for Netflix Animation 'My Father's Dragon''Business Proposal' Director Explains the Creation of Netflix's Latest K-Drama HitNetflix Plans to Launch Cheaper Ad-Supported Plans In its shareholder letter, Netflix cited “the large number of...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Gives Tessa Thompson's Hero a New Title

The next time fans see Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie, the Asgardian will be sporting a new name. Revealed in a recent leak of the Thor: Love and Thunder Marvel Legends figures, Thompson's character will now be going by King Valkyrie moving forward. Not only that, but the king is getting an all-new look with the throne.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Tessa Thompson
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Natalie Portman
Person
Lena Dunham
epicstream.com

Thor: Love and Thunder Reveals New Name of Chris Hemsworth's Hero

If it wasn't obvious enough, Marvel Studios is kicking things into an even higher gear this 2022 and it's already safe to assume that it's the Marvel Cinematic Universe's biggest year yet. One of the most anticipated projects this year is Thor: Love and Thunder which promises to be an even bigger film that its predecessor. In fact, the Taika Waititi-directed movie is loosely described as Avengers 5.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Releases Hulk vs. Thor Trailer

The brawl to end them all kicks off in a new trailer for Hulk vs. Thor: Banner of War, a five-part crossover event between Marvel's Hulk and Thor solo series. The crossover comes from writer Donny Cates, who is penning Hulk and Thor, and artist Martin Coccolo, with covers by legendary artist Gary Frank. Hulk vs Thor: Banner of War's trailer gets fans caught up on the individual adventures taking place in the Jade Giant and God of Thunder's titles, while setting the stage for an epic clash in their long-running feud. By the time the event has concluded, Hulk and Thor will be forever changed.
COMICS
epicstream.com

Thor: Love and Thunder Merch Offers First Look at Jane Foster's Powers

A lot of thought we'd never see it happen again but Natalie Portman is set for her full-time return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and this time around, she'll no longer be portrayed as the damsel in distress as her character Jane Foster is set for a major upgrade. In case some of you haven't heard yet, Foster will be taking on the Thor mantle in Thor: Love and Thunder but as it stands, we still don't know if the Taika Waititi-directed film will be 100% faithful to Jane's comic book run.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Helen Mirren Pays Tribute After Her Stepson, Mandalorian And Pam & Tommy Actor Rio Hackford, Dies At 51

The public has said goodbye to a significant number of Hollywood stars as of late and, sadly, yet another has left us far too soon. Rio Hackford, the actor and club owner known for his roles on shows like The Mandalorian and Pam & Tommy, has died at the age of 51. Hackford was the son of Parker director Taylor Hackford, the husband of Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren. Following her stepson’s death, Mirren took a moment to pay tribute to him.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mighty Thor#Lady Thor#Hammers#Marvel Cinematic Universe#Top Creatives#Avengers#No Way Home#The Guns N Roses
The Independent

Netflix users complain about streaming service’s ‘nasty’ new feature that blocks screenshots

Netflix has attracted criticism for blocking the ability to take screenshots on the interface. In recent days, subscribers have complained that they are no longer able to take screenshots while watching shows or films on Netflix.It is unclear when exactly this feature was rolled out for individual browsers. At the time of writing, it is not possible to screenshot Netflix on Chrome or Safari. The Independent has contacted a representative of Netflix for comment.Netflix subscribers took to Twitter to hit out at the streaming giant for blocking the screenshotting function, which many people use to share images from...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Cinema Blend

The Changes Karen Gillan Says We Will See In GOTG's Nebula Now That Her Father Thanos Is Dead

Playing a crucial role in Avengers: Endgame, Karen Gillan’s Nebula had to face off against herself in order to defeat Thanos. Considering she was first introduced as the adoptive daughter that was always trying to win his favor, that’s a pretty big step from where Gillan debuted in the MCU. Apparently the personal growth doesn’t stop there, as she recently discussed how Nebula will change in future Marvel movies now that her father Thanos is dead.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Guardians Of The Galaxy’s Karen Gillan Shares Set Photo, And Nebula Looks Pretty Beat Up

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a massive place with countless franchises, but a few stand out as fan favorites. James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy movies are definitely in that category, and fans can’t wait to see what the filmmaker has in store for Vol. 3, one of the most hotly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies. Actress Karen Gillan recently shared a photo from the set of Guardians 3, and Nebula looks pretty beat up.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Egypt
The Hollywood Reporter

Jason Momoa to Star in ‘Minecraft’ Movie for Warner Bros.

Aquaman and Dune star Jason Momoa is lining up another tentpole with Warner Bros. The actor is in final negotiations to star in the studio’s live-action Minecraft movie, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Napoleon Dynamite filmmaker Jared Hess will direct the project, based on the popular video game. Dune producer Mary Parent and Roy Lee will produce, with Jill Messick receiving a posthumous producing credit for developing the film before her death in 2018. Executive producers include Jon Berg, Cale Boyter and Jon Spaihts. The video game hails from Sweden’s Mojang Studios, with Mojang’s Lydia Winters and Vu Bui also producing the film.More from...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Inside Coachella Day One: Harry Styles Kicks Off Festival’s Return After Two-Year Hiatus

After having been canceled in 2020 and 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival made its return to the desert on Friday, led by headliner Harry Styles. Taking the stage at 11:35 p.m. on the dot, Styles kicked off the show with a performance of new single “As It Was” before launching into a set of his hits, new tracks off his upcoming Harry’s House album and a special guest appearance by Shania Twain.More from The Hollywood ReporterMegan Thee Stallion's Coachella "WAP" Performance Causes Headache for Chinese CensorsInside Coachella Day Two: Billie Eilish Makes Move to...
COACHELLA, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ Can’t Find Magic With $43M Box Office Bow

Warner Bros.’ Wizarding World is in trouble on the movie side. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore opened to a tepid $43 million at the domestic box office over Easter weekend after earning $20.1 million Friday, including $6 million in Thursday previews. It is faring better overseas, where it earned another $71 million for a global tally of $193 million (it opened last weekend in select markets).More from The Hollywood ReporterWhere to Watch 'The Batman' OnlineBob Odenkirk Reflects Daily on Support He Received After Heart Attack: "Beauty and Love From Strangers"Amy Schumer Says She Reached Out to Leonardo DiCaprio Before Oscars...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Tom Hanks and Wilson Reunite for First Pitch at Cleveland Guardians Home Opener

Tom Hanks got a little help at the pitcher’s mound as he celebrated the Cleveland Guardians’ new era. Hanks was a special guest to throw the ceremonial first pitch at the team’s home opener Friday at Progressive Field against the San Francisco Giants. The two-time Oscar winner for best actor has been a fan of Cleveland’s professional baseball team since his time in the city in the late 1970s while working an internship at the Great Lakes Shakespeare Festival in his pre-Hollywood salad days.More from The Hollywood ReporterESPN Signs on as Founding Partner, Title Sponsor of Black Sports Business Symposium (Exclusive)FIFA...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Hollywood Reporter

Jon Batiste to Make Feature Acting Debut in ‘The Color Purple’

After winning the top prize at this year’s Grammys, Jon Batiste is set to make his feature acting debut in The Color Purple. Warner Bros. is behind the feature adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway musical, itself an adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning 1982 novel by Alice Walker, and on which the Oscar-nominated Steven Spielberg-directed 1985 movie was based. The story centers on a woman named Celie Harris and tracks her lifelong struggles as an African American woman living in the South during the early 1900s.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Star Wars' Maestro Anthony Parnther on His Carnegie Hall Debut With All-Black OrchestraJon Batiste...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
36K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy