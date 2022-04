A Long Island woman accused of shoving an elderly woman to her death in a seemingly unprovoked NYC attack has been indicted. Lauren Pazienza, 26, is accused of forcefully pushing Barbara Gustern, 87, while calling her a “b***h,” resulting in the woman’s death days later, according to Fox News. The March 10 incident happened in the Chelsea neighborhood in Manhattan.

