Fresh off of ringing the opening bell on the Nasdaq on the marijuana holiday, 4/20, Yoko Miyashita, CEO of cannabis website Leafly, joined Cheddar News to discuss the future of cannabis in the U.S. and the growth of her company going forward. "I think this is a new a new high, pardon the pun, but really elevating 4/20 from what used to be sort of an insider cultural moment to something that we're recognizing across the industry, really memorials the impact that this industry has," she said.

STOCKS ・ 55 MINUTES AGO