ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Masks no longer required on DART buses

By Charlie Megginson
Delaware LIVE News
Delaware LIVE News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JKRfD_0fDr8BzK00

Dough4872/Wikimedia Commons

Masks are no longer required on Delaware’s public transit buses.

A federal judge in Florida on Monday ruled the CDC overstepped its authority and failed to follow proper procedure when it extended the mask mandate for planes and other forms of public transportation.

Shortly after, the White House announced the Transportation Security Administration would no longer enforce the mandate .

In a press release Tuesday, Delaware Transit Corporation, which operates DART First State buses, announced masks are no longer required for employees or passengers.

Similarly, passengers and employees on trains in Delaware operated by Amtrak and SEPTA will no longer be required to wear face coverings.

Delaware Transit Corporation emphasized that “the safety and well-being of our bus operators and customers remains our top priority and we will continue to monitor this situation and rely on guidance from the CDC and Delaware Division of Public Health.”

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings.

DART First State will continue with its enhanced cleaning protocols on all buses.

The Biden administration is reviewing the court’s ruling and the Justice Department will decide whether it will appeal, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

TSA Drops Mask Mandate For Planes, Public Transit... For Now

Face masks will no longer be enforced on airplanes and other modes of public transport after a federal judge ruled the order unconstitutional Monday, April 18. The decision comes after U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle said in a 59-page decision that the CDC overstepped its authority by enforcing the 14-month directive.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Delaware Traffic
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Health
Local
Delaware Government
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
New Jersey 101.5

Report lists the deadliest road in every New Jersey county

We have arguably some of the deadliest roads in the country right here in New Jersey. How many times while driving to work do you hear Bob Williams or Jill Myra report a fatal crash tying up a New Jersey road, making you late for work, not to mention the poor people who lost their lives driving in New Jersey?
TRAFFIC
FOX 43

Homeowners could get up to $50,000 to make repairs under proposed bill

LANCASTER, Pa. — Newly proposed legislation is taking aim at blight and hundreds of thousands of homes in desperate need of repair and weatherization. The Whole-Home Repairs Act would create a program to assess home repair needs and find contractors and community organizations to perform the repairs. Homeowners would be granted up to $50,000 for each unit. Small landlords would be granted a forgivable $50,000 loan per unit.
LANCASTER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Public Transportation#Dart#Public Transit#Dough4872#The White House#Amtrak#Septa#Dart First State#The Justice Department
WBRE

Governor Wolf’s $2,000 plan could put money in the pockets of Pennsylvanians

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A proposed plan could send thousands of dollars to Pennsylvania residents. Unfortunately, not everybody will receive a state stimulus check like we saw from the federal government. Governor Tom Wolf is looking to spend some cash before it’s sent back to Washington. Harrisburg is sitting on $1.7 billion from the […]
SCRANTON, PA
News Channel 34

Gov. Wolf pushes plan to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing his proposed PA Opportunity Plan that would use American Rescue Plan dollars to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents. The $1.7 bi;;opm PA Opportunity Plan would assist families with child care, job training, broadband, transportation, and afterschool programs The proposal would use $500 million in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Public Health
CNET

How Long Will We Wear Masks on Airplanes? Airlines Want to Stop Now

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The Transportation Security Administration has once again extended the federal airplane mask mandate, this time until April 18. President Joe Biden instituted the mask mandate for public transportation via executive order on his first day in office.
LIFESTYLE
Reason.com

Drop the Useless Mask Mandates and Leave Us Alone

The last couple of years have been a revelation when it comes to public health measures for battling COVID-19 and whatever bugs come next. We've seen that masks offer little protection unless they're the uncomfortable medical variety, states that locked down hardest took nasty economic hits in return for little if any health benefit, and kids isolated by decree from their peers suffer mental health issues.
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before hitting the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Senator candidates must receive […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CNET

Is the Airline Mask Mandate Finally Ending? What You Need to Know

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The airplane mask mandate has been extended to April 18 by the Transportation Security Administration, but some don't think that's soon enough. On Thursday, Airlines for America wrote a letter to President Joe Biden asking him to lift the mandate, claiming it no longer makes sense. The letter was signed by CEOs from airlines including Delta, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines and other carriers.
LIFESTYLE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware LIVE News

Wilmington, DE
1K+
Followers
754
Post
337K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news in the First State, Delaware.

 https://delawarelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy