BEREA, Ohio -- New Browns receiver Amari Cooper was vacationing in Dubai when he got word that the Browns had traded for Deshaun Watson six days after they acquired him. “I was elated. I was extremely happy,’’ Cooper said Wednesday on the first day of availability at the Browns’ offseason program. “When it happened here it was like 2 o’clock or something and it was like 12 there, so I was kind of asleep. I woke up, just saw a whole bunch of text messages and stuff like that. Guys were like, ‘Man, you’re lucky.’ Some of my former teammates. I was like, ‘What?’ Then I checked social media, the news and then I found out that information. It was cool, I was happy about it.’’

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO