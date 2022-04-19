ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Infant Immunization Awareness Week

By Gabriela Rodríguez
KTSM
KTSM
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZPcOJ_0fDr7JaP00

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Immunize El Paso will administer free immunizations for children up to 12 months for the week of April 24th-30th.

On Monday El Paso County Commissioners announced “Infant Immunization Awareness Week in the County of El Paso” to be celebrated and promoted by Immunize El Paso.


“Immunize El Paso staff takes pride in playing the important role of protecting children against vaccine preventable disease. We invite parents to take advantage of the free vaccines offered April 24th through the 30 th ,”   said Immunize El Paso Director Danny Acosta.

Infants receive up to 24 vaccines per year to guard against diseases such as Polio, Hepatitis B, Tetanus, Measles, Mumps and Rubella. Last year Immunize El Paso immunized more than 20,000 children up to 18 years old. Parents can call the main number at (915) 533-3414 to schedule an appointment.


For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

El Paso on leading edge for Bladder Incontinence therapy

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is leading the country in a form of therapy for patients suffering from Bladder Incontinence. Bladder Incontinence, better known as an overactive bladder, is a bladder control problem that leads to a sudden urge to urinate. It is almost as common in the United States as Diabetes, and […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
El Paso County, TX
Government
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
El Paso, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
County
El Paso County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immunizations#Infants#Hepatitis B#Polio#The Apple App Store#The Google Play Store#Nexstar Media Inc#Ktsm 9 News
AOL Corp

CDC extends travel mask requirement to May 3 as COVID rises

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration announced Wednesday that it is extending the nationwide mask requirement for public transit for 15 days as it monitors an uptick in COVID-19 cases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it was extending the order, which was set to expire on...
TRAVEL
The Verge

Teens are struggling to quit smoking and vaping

More adolescents failed to quit smoking in 2020 than in any of the previous 13 years, according to new data published in the Journal of the American Medical Association. 2020 was the first year the research team had data on attempts to quit e-cigarettes, and it showed that around 4 percent of adolescents unsuccessfully attempted to quit e-cigarettes.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
IE Voice

What is Black Maternal Health Week and Why Does it Matter?

Black Maternal Health Week spans from April 11-17. The annual campaign started five years ago by the Black Mamas Matter Alliance (BMMA) to promote awareness and foster action surrounding the state of Black maternal health in the U.S. This year’s theme is “Building for Liberation: Centering Black Mamas, Black Families and Black Systems of Care.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTSM

Is it allergies, or is it COVID-19?

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As allergy season once again overcomes the High Plains with a mixture of warm weather and high winds, anxieties and confusion have lingered for some as their symptoms seem to mimic those of COVID-19. This could become increasingly relevant as, according to previous reports by NewsNation, COVID-19 case numbers have seen […]
AMARILLO, TX
MedicalXpress

Study identifies top concerns of parents in vaccinating their adolescent children

Confidence in health authorities' vaccine recommendations, the social benefit and a sense of collective responsibility to protect oneself and others were ranked among the top motivators of Southern California parents willing to vaccinate their adolescent children against COVID-19. According to a recent study led by the University of California, Irvine researchers, concerns over potential side effects, and skepticism over vaccine safety and efficacy were some of the chief issues expressed by parents hesitant to vaccinate their adolescent children against the virus.
IRVINE, CA
KTSM

Medical experts investigating mysterious illness causing severe liver damage in Alabama kids

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Unexplained cases of severe liver disease in children are increasing in parts of Europe and Alabama. Since November 2021, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), in collaboration with pediatric healthcare providers including hospitals that treat children and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has been investigating an increase […]
ALABAMA STATE
KTSM

KTSM

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
835K+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy