ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

A guide to ‘Food Truck Paradise’ at Long Wharf in New Haven

By Andrew DaRosa
NewsTimes
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA long-standing stalwart in the New Haven food community, the row of food trucks darting Long Wharf Drive, affectionally known as "Food Truck Paradise," is just as iconic as apizza and original cheeseburgers. Any day of the week, patrons can...

www.newstimes.com

Comments / 1

Related
Greyson F

Local Favorite Restaurant Closes, Will Relocate

A local restaurant is moving to a new location.Lidye/Unsplash. Even the most popular restaurants are not beholden to their locations. Sometimes it’s necessary to close up shop and make the transition to a different property. One local Tucson establishment has done just that. So fans of The Dutch Eatery & Refuge will need to be on the lookout before going out in search of the restaurant.
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

Short-Lived Restaurant Closes, Blames Staff

Another restaurant in town has closed.Tim Mosshold/Unsplash. Sometimes favorable reviews are not enough to save a restaurant. B Gastrobar in Gilbert discovered this the hard way. The restaurant, which had been open for a year and a half, excelled in offering patrons an exceptional experience. It had a 4.9 (out of 5) rating on Facebook, with similar review numbers on Google and Yelp. However, despite the glowing reviews, the restaurant has now shut its doors for good.
Greyson F

Chef Bobby Flay Looking to Open His Burger Restaurant in Town.

Bobby Flay wants to bring his burger recipes to you.amirali mirhashemian/Unsplash. Few celebrity chefs have the same kind of name recognition as Bobby Flay. He has become a mainstay on Food Network, appearing in well over a dozen various productions, including Iron Chef: America, Throwdown! with Bobby Flay, and Boy Meets Grill. In addition to his television shows, Bobby Flay has an assortment of books under his name as well, including Bobby Flay’s Burgers, Fries and Shakes, and Bobby Flay’s Barbeque Addiction. All of this combines to make him an A-list celebrity chef. And now, he's eyeing metro Phoenix as a destination for one of his restaurants.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Food & Drinks
City
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Restaurants
New Haven, CT
Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Restaurants
New Haven, CT
Food & Drinks
WKBW-TV

"Super Flea" returns after 8 years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two words - found in both Instagram and Facebook posted from popular vintage clothing store Queen City Vintage on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo describe the excitement over the return of the "Super Flea" market. A local business sponsorship and a little elbow grease is all...
BUFFALO, NY
Greyson F

New Maine Lobster Roll Restaurant is Now Open

A new lobster restaurant has opened in town.Louis Hansel/Unsplash. For anyone who has traveled to the state of Maine, they know there’s just something about a fresh lobster roll that’s unlike anything else out there. The way the buttery bun or toast wraps around the juicy lobster meat, all while the meat is allowed to be on its own, without the masking of too many other ingredients. It’s a food that, primarily, hasn’t made its way out of the greater New England area (although some versions can be found in Baltimore). Thankfully, for anyone living in the Valley, a taste of this Maine delicacy is coming to town.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Mexican Food#Puerto Rican#Food Drink#Apizza#Pizza American#Llc George#Guatemalan#Mexico Mexican#El Cubano#Wheels#Thai
moneytalksnews.com

The 7 Most Popular Fried Chicken Chains in America

Burgers and fries may be all-American, but don’t underestimate the popularity of fried chicken restaurants. Tender, juicy chicken with crispy skin, cooked to perfection, is a mouthwatering treat. In recent years, there’s even been a bit of a chicken-sandwich battle, with numerous restaurant chains offering up their take on the classic menu item.
RESTAURANTS
Chris Young

3 Amazing Massachusetts Steakhouses

If you are looking for a steak that is properly cooked, we have put together a list of 3 great steakhouses in Massachusetts that truly know what they are doing. No matter how you like your steak, we are sure you will find something for your tasting at any of these places. So if you live in Massachusetts or come here often, here are the steakhouses we recommend you to try next time you are in the area:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Caught in Southie

CVS – No Food or Drink for Sale

We are getting numerous reports that thanks to a licensing snafu, the CVS on West Broadway cannot sell any food or drink until their license is reissued by the city. It seems it though the issue can’t be rectified until next week – due to the fact it’s Good Friday (some offices, banks, post office, schools are closed) and Monday is a holiday in the City of Boston.
BOSTON, MA
Mashed

Gordon Ramsay Is About To Open His Sixth Restaurant In This City

Chef Gordon Ramsay has restaurants all over the world, from everywhere from Chicago to Seoul (via Gordon Ramsay Restaurants). Now, he's slated to open another restaurant in the fall — another location of Ramsay's Kitchen, which has the unique theme of being modeled after the celebrity chef's personal kitchen and features a wide range of cuisine. The only other location is in Boston, which Ramsay describes as a "premier dining destination."
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Burger King Adds Unusual Item to the Menu

Forget ketchup, Burger King has an all-new condiment on the menu that it wants you to pair with its burgers and fries. The beloved fast food chain has introduced Peanut Butter Sauce as its latest menu innovation, but the new sauce isn't meant as an ice cream topping, but rather a pairing for its new Peanut Butter Stackers and Peanut Butter Fries.
RESTAURANTS
The Telegraph

Alton sets food truck rules

ALTON - Aldermen on Wednesday adopted ordinances regulating food trucks, vendors and parks. Alton's new food truck park, Flock, has announced it will open in early May at 210 Ridge St. between Broadway and Landmarks Boulevard adjacent to the Jacoby Arts Center. Flock will be operated by Laura and Matt Windisch; the site will initially host up to six food trucks at any given time for lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday. Sunday's hours and menu will focus on brunch. Alton Mayor David Goins said the park will be a great addition to the city. "It will really clean up our front door of downtown for people coming of the bridge," he said. "It will be a nice place for people to gather."
ALTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy