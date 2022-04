Pirogue’s Whiskey Bayou in Arabi has long been known to New Orleans native Klie Kliebert, the co-founder and executive director of community organization Imagine Water Works. When they walked into the powerless bar on Wednesday and began chatting with owner Muriel Altikriti about the needs of neighbors, the next steps seemed obvious to both. Kliebert was looking for a central neighborhood location to serve as a supply distribution center for Arabi residents, and Altikriti, despite lacking power at the bar, was looking for a way to help her many regulars, too.

