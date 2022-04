Sevyn Banks, a two-year starter at cornerback for Ohio State, has announced his new school. Banks will play in the SEC at LSU after he appeared in 8 games for the Buckeyes in 2021. The cornerback was credited with 8 tackles and a pass break-up during the year. A native of Orlando, Florida, Banks appeared in 36 games with 15 starts during his 4 years with the Buckeyes. He capped his career at Ohio State with 43 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 13 passes defended and a pair of interceptions.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO