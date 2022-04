Amtrak will no longer require masks to be worn on board its trains as the COVID-19 mask mandate will no longer be enforced by the Transportation Security Administration. "While Amtrak passengers and employees are no longer required to wear masks while on board trains or in stations, masks are welcome and remain an important preventive measure against COVID-19," the statement read. "Anyone needing or choosing to wear one is encouraged to do so."

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO