The sounds of repair work being done on a semi truck engine echoed through Shayne’s Diesel and Auto Repair Tuesday morning as the owners met with their congresswoman. Shayne’s repair shop opened in early 2019. The store is a small family-run business, with four of the six employees belonging to the Duncklee family. Southwest Washington Third Congressional District Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler visited the business as part of a stretch of stops in Cowlitz County to discuss how she helped them land a major loan from the Small Business Administration last year.

COWLITZ COUNTY, WA ・ 27 DAYS AGO