Calm today, warmer and breezy Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Clouds will thin out during the morning and sunshine will prevail through the afternoon across Kansas. The wind will make it feel a little cooler despite the sunshine through the afternoon, overall temperatures will remain close to normal for late March. Highs will be in the 50s and low 60s statewide. A few clouds tonight with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s and 30s by early morning Monday. A warm front will inch closer to Kansas on Monday, as a storm system moves into the West Coast. Under mostly sunny skies afternoon highs will reach the upper 60s and 70s. Dry weather will continue through most of Tuesday. Tuesday afternoon and evening a cold front associated with the storm system moving across the Rockies will move into Kansas. This front will trigger showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Strong to severe storms are possible.

WICHITA, KS ・ 24 DAYS AGO