New Orleans, LA

Calm today, warmer and breezy Wednesday

By Brantly Keiek
wgno.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, temperatures have stayed below average with most locations struggling to reach the mid 70s. By early tomorrow morning, everyone will wake up chilly again with low temperatures ranging from the upper 40s for interior locations north of Lake...

wgno.com

WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
WJCL

Warming trend, thunderstorms ahead

Warmer temperatures are on the way! A warming trend takes hold early this week with highs warming through the 70s and into the 80s by Wednesday. Dry weather should linger the next few days before a cold front and thunderstorms arrive on Thursday. Thursday is a WJCL 22 Impact Weather Day with a chance of thunderstorms, some which may be on the strong side.
ENVIRONMENT
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

WEDNESDAY: A weak disturbance moving through the Mississippi River Valley mid week will bring in mostly cloudy skies for Wednesday. Rain chances look low, but there could be a few light showers to our north in the evening time. Temperatures will begin to warm up as winds shift to the south. High temperatures will climb […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
City
New Orleans, LA
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
KTLA

Tuesday forecast: Sun and wind; chance of rain Thursday

Look for some gusty winds and lots of afternoon sunshine around the Southland Tuesday. Cooler, cloudier conditions are expected to arrive over the next couple of days. There is even a chance of rain late Thursday into Friday. By next week, look for above average temperatures to return to the region.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Connecticut

Sunny Today; Some Sleet and Rain Wednesday

Today will be sunny with high temperatures in the lower 50s, but it will feel cooler because of the wind. The fire danger Tuesday is high because of dry conditions and wind. On Wednesday the clouds will thicken and rain will develop in the evening, starting as some sleet in the hills.
ENVIRONMENT
WBTV

Heads up! Mild today but potentially stormy on Wednesday

A few strong to severe storms are possible, with gusty, damaging winds, and a brief spin-up tornado. Dry, warm Tuesday before First Alert for rain, severe weather risk on Wednesday. Updated: 16 hours ago. It’ll be mostly cloudy and mild tonight; there may be a stray shower in one or...
ENVIRONMENT
KWCH.com

Breezy, mild Sunday- warmer Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Clouds will thin out during the morning and sunshine will prevail through the afternoon across Kansas. The wind will make it feel a little cooler despite the sunshine through the afternoon, overall temperatures will remain close to normal for late March. Highs will be in the 50s and low 60s statewide. A few clouds tonight with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s and 30s by early morning Monday. A warm front will inch closer to Kansas on Monday, as a storm system moves into the West Coast. Under mostly sunny skies afternoon highs will reach the upper 60s and 70s. Dry weather will continue through most of Tuesday. Tuesday afternoon and evening a cold front associated with the storm system moving across the Rockies will move into Kansas. This front will trigger showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Strong to severe storms are possible.
WICHITA, KS
WLTX.com

Sunny, breezy weather today

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Cooler, drier air will continue to filter into the area as a cold front moves away from the Southeast. It will be breezy today and windy Saturday. Temperatures will be a little below normal over the weekend. Sunday morning will be chilly, but temperatures will gradually moderate during the workweek. The next best chance for rain comes Thursday.
COLUMBIA, SC
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
ABC6.com

Sunny & breezy today, rain later this week

Another day with plenty of sunshine and temperatures running slightly warmer than average for the afternoon. The average high for this time of year is still in the upper 40s and today we will top out in the low to mid 50s. We will still have to deal with the gusty winds today. Tonight will be clear and chilly with lows in the low 30s.
ENVIRONMENT
ABC6.com

Gradual clearing today, warmer this afternoon

Starting the day with scattered showers still lingering in the area. It’s a mild start to the day with temperatures in the 40s. As we head through the afternoon, conditions will improve and we will warm up. Expect highs in the upper 50s and even low 60s later today. Overnight will be partly clear with lows in the low 40s.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Snow showers wrap up overnight

As we've seen through the day on Wednesday, snow showers had a hard time sticking due to an overall warm scenario and ground. As temps slowly slide tonight, we may be able to see a bit more snow stick to the ground. Grassy and elevated surfaces have the best chance. Amounts will generally be only a dusting and I don't expect it to be widespread coverage across the area. Best opportunity to pick up a dusting will be north of the border and closest to the Mississippi River Valley.
ENVIRONMENT
Q2 News

Warmer and breezy; potential 70 degree weather this weekend

A slightly warmer day today with temperatures in the low to mid 50s. This warm up will continue through the middle of the week with temperatures into the 60s. Dry conditions for the most part, slight chance of some precipitation Thursday with rain in the lower elevations. Could see a slight mix in the foothills and snow for the higher elevations.
BILLINGS, MT
NECN

Rain, a Rumble of Thunder Possible With Thursday's System

We have had a couple of dry days with moderate to high pollen counts and increased brush fire danger. Both issues will diminish by Thursday as we have a good soaking rain in the forecast. Cool and dry Wednesday. First we have a transition day on Wednesday as we start...
ENVIRONMENT

