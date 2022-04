HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - Continuing a volunteer effort providing millions of dollars’ worth of free dental care for many who may not otherwise get it, the Kansas Mission of Mercy (KMOM) free dental clinic is set for Friday and Saturday in Hays. As is the case every year with different cities hosting the clinic, it’s expected to draw patients from all over the state.

HAYS, KS ・ 28 DAYS AGO