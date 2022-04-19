ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

Crews quickly douse grass fire near Gunbarrel in Boulder County

By Alex Rose
BOULDER, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Update 4/19 4:52 p.m.: A woman who lives in the area is facing charges as a result of the fire. The investigation into the extent of the damage remains ongoing, but the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office estimates between $5-10,000 in damages.

Update 4/19 3:40 p.m.: All evacuations and road closures have been lifted, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. No one was injured and no structures were lost as a result of the fire.

Update 4/19 3:10 p.m.: The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said fire operations are still in effect. Carter Trail and Jay Road are closed. Carter Trail’s connections to Rustic Trail, Paintbrush Trail and Idylwild are closed as well.

Original Story: The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office and firefighting agencies are responding to a grass fire south of the Twin Lakes area near Tally Ho Trail in Gunbarrel.

First responders are asking the public to avoid the area, so crews can work on containment.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said some door-to-door evacuations were issued but it did not need to launch Everbridge evacuation orders or warnings because crews were able to make quick progress in dousing the fire.

FOX31’s Joshua Short was able to find homeowners in the area prepping their homes in case the fire marched towards their property.

There is no evacuation point for this fire at this time.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more details as they become available.

