It’s time to hit the open road and head to the beautiful Western border of Wisconsin! La Crosse is nestled right along the Mississippi River on the Minnesota-Wisconsin border and about a 3-hour drive from the Fox Cities. From the amazing views and history of the Mississippi River to the breathtaking beauty of the surrounding river bluffs, La Crosse has plenty of adventure to offer your family on your next road trip. Keep reading for all of the best, family-friendly stops once you arrive!

LA CROSSE, WI ・ 29 DAYS AGO