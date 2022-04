Have you ever looked at a milk jug and wondered what the purpose of that circle on the side of the container is for?. The next time you go to the store, or even when you open up your fridge, check out your jug of milk. You'll notice a pretty good-sized circle on the side of the jug. Maybe you have noticed it several times in the past, or perhaps you haven't really thought to examine your gallon or half-gallon of milk before. Either way, that circle on the side of the jug isn't just there for the sake of design, it actually serves a couple of important purposes.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO