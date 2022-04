Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler just did something that only LeBron James and Dwyane Wade have done before in team history: score 45 points in a playoff game. Butler exploded for Miami in Game 2 of their playoff series with the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday, going 15-of-25 from the field including 4-of-7 from deep and 11-of-12 from the free throw line. Atlanta just had no answer for him, and the Heat took advantage of it from the get-go.

NBA ・ 17 HOURS AGO