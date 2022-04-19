ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oil and Gas prices effective April 19, 2022

By Staff reports
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WY2B8_0fDr4zFm00

Natural Gas (Henry Hub) as of 3:24 p.m. EST Tuesday.

Natural Gas —$7.15 per MMBtu

Today’s AAA Oklahoma average gas price at the pump.

Current - Regular: $3.757; Mid-grade: $4.037; Premium: $4.266; Diesel: $4.739

Yesterday – Regular: $3.718; Mid-grade: $4.025; Premium: $4.242; Diesel: $4.720

Year ago - Regular: $2.630; Mid-grade: $2.878; Premium: $3.108; Diesel: $2.907

Oklahoma crude oil prices effective Tuesday.

Oklahoma Sweet

Sunoco Inc. —$99

Oklahoma Sour

Sunoco Inc. —$87

Oklahoma oil and gas drilling activity posted March 29

COMPLETION

Canadian: Ovintiv USA Inc.; Peters 1407 No. 3H-15X Well; NE1/4 NE1/4 NE1/4 NW1/4 (SL) of 15-14N-07W; 1,535 barrels oil per day, 1,308,000 cu-ft gas per day; TD 19,415.

INTENT TO DRILL

Kingfisher: Hinkle Oil & Gas Inc.; Lincoln North Unit No. 113-3HO Well; NW1/4 NW1/4 NW1/4 SE1/4 (SL) of 12-17N-06W; TD 14,365.

Hinkle Oil & Gas Inc.; Lincoln North Unit No. 114-2HO Well; NW1/4 NW1/4 NW1/4 SE1/4 (SL) of 12-17N-06W; TD 14,276.

Hinkle Oil & Gas Inc.; Lincoln North Unit No. 115-2HO Well; SE1/4 SW1/4 SE1/4 SW1/4 (SL) of 12-17N-06W; TD 11,959.

Hinkle Oil & Gas Inc.; Lincoln North Unit No. 116-4HO Well; NE1/4 NE1/4 NE1/4 NE1/4 (BHL) of 11-17N-06W; TD 11,952.

Pittsburg: Calyx Energy III LLC; Birdie No. 1-31-30WH Well; SW1/4 NW1/4 NW1/4 NE1/4 (SL) of 06-07N-13E; TD 15,500.

SOURCE Enverus

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oil and Gas prices effective April 19, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
rigzone.com

Permian Drilling Permits Hit All-Time Monthly High

Horizontal drilling permits for new wells in the Permian hit an all-time high in March, with 904 total permit awards, Rystad Energy said. Horizontal drilling permits for new wells in the Permian Basin hit an all-time high in March, with 904 total permit awards, driven by elevated oil prices and production demand, Rystad Energy said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ESPN 960 San Angelo

Video: “Gas Prices Got People in Texas Trading It In for a Horse…”

Sometimes you look out the window driving down the road and see something that really reminds you that you're in Texas. This video is a perfect example of that. If I had a dollar for every time I tried to convince someone from another part of the United States that we didn't actually ride horses to school, I'd have a pocket full of cash. But when you see something like this on the internet, you sort of just want to eat your words.
TEXAS STATE
rigzone.com

Permian Explorers Drill Deep into Fracklog

Shale explorers in the Permian Basin chewed further into their supply of ready-made wells for a 20th straight month, leaving the smallest inventory of low-cost wells in the biggest U.S. oil field in more than half a decade. The number of wells that have been drilled and await a frack...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
349K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy