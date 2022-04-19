Natural Gas (Henry Hub) as of 3:24 p.m. EST Tuesday.

Natural Gas —$7.15 per MMBtu

Today’s AAA Oklahoma average gas price at the pump.

Current - Regular: $3.757; Mid-grade: $4.037; Premium: $4.266; Diesel: $4.739

Yesterday – Regular: $3.718; Mid-grade: $4.025; Premium: $4.242; Diesel: $4.720

Year ago - Regular: $2.630; Mid-grade: $2.878; Premium: $3.108; Diesel: $2.907

Oklahoma crude oil prices effective Tuesday.

Oklahoma Sweet

Sunoco Inc. —$99

Oklahoma Sour

Sunoco Inc. —$87

Oklahoma oil and gas drilling activity posted March 29

COMPLETION

Canadian: Ovintiv USA Inc.; Peters 1407 No. 3H-15X Well; NE1/4 NE1/4 NE1/4 NW1/4 (SL) of 15-14N-07W; 1,535 barrels oil per day, 1,308,000 cu-ft gas per day; TD 19,415.

INTENT TO DRILL

Kingfisher: Hinkle Oil & Gas Inc.; Lincoln North Unit No. 113-3HO Well; NW1/4 NW1/4 NW1/4 SE1/4 (SL) of 12-17N-06W; TD 14,365.

Hinkle Oil & Gas Inc.; Lincoln North Unit No. 114-2HO Well; NW1/4 NW1/4 NW1/4 SE1/4 (SL) of 12-17N-06W; TD 14,276.

Hinkle Oil & Gas Inc.; Lincoln North Unit No. 115-2HO Well; SE1/4 SW1/4 SE1/4 SW1/4 (SL) of 12-17N-06W; TD 11,959.

Hinkle Oil & Gas Inc.; Lincoln North Unit No. 116-4HO Well; NE1/4 NE1/4 NE1/4 NE1/4 (BHL) of 11-17N-06W; TD 11,952.

Pittsburg: Calyx Energy III LLC; Birdie No. 1-31-30WH Well; SW1/4 NW1/4 NW1/4 NE1/4 (SL) of 06-07N-13E; TD 15,500.

SOURCE Enverus

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oil and Gas prices effective April 19, 2022