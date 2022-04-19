ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fultondale, AL

Police searching for 15-year-old Fultondale runaway with mental health issues

By Carol Robinson
AL.com
AL.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

A search is underway for a missing Fultondale teen who disappeared from her home sometime overnight. Leslie Marilyn Richards was last seen by her mother...

www.al.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Police In Massachusetts Search For Missing 15-Year-Old

Police in Massachusetts have asked the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl. The Carlisle Police Department in Middlesex County reported that Eloa de Oliveira was last seen at Concord-Carlisle High School in Concord at about 1:40 p.m. on Friday, March 18. Eloa was last seen wearing black pants,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Health
City
Fultondale, AL
Fultondale, AL
Crime & Safety
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
Long Beach Tribune

37-year-old female science teacher put hand sanitizer in a male student’s hands and lit the flammable solution on fire as part of experiment during class causing serious injuries to the student, investigation

Teachers are those who parents rely on the most when it comes to their children’s safety and well being while in school. Teachers are those who take major part in the development process of the students especially in the teen and pre-teen years. While in most of the cases teachers and school employees are trying to keep students happy and entertained during school hours, different kinds of incidents are part of that process and they even result with injuries sometimes.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Two teens arrested for kidnapping baby after allegedly duping mother into helping them

Two teenage girls were arrested in connection with the abduction of a baby in Milwaukee that prompted an Amber Alert to be issued early Wednesday morning, WISN 12 reported.Schatina Cureton told the news outlet that she awoke just before 3am on Wednesday morning, only to discover that she was stumbling into every mother’s worst nightmare: her 3-month-old son wasn’t there.After calling police to alert them about her missing child, an Amber Alert for Anthony L. Crudup Jr, Ms Curton’s son, was issued at 7:15 am, just a few hours after she made the terrible discovery.The teen girls, 14 and 16,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

School speaks out on behalf of teacher who was brutally attacked by 16-year-old student

A school official has pushed back on the public narrative arround a Las Vegas teacher who was brutally attacked by a student.Last week a 16-year-old student allegedly attacked his teacher at Eldorado High School in Las Vegas. Initial reports suggested that the student, identified as Jonathan Eluterio Martinez Garcia, entered the teacher's room to discuss grades. The discussion escalated to violence when the student allegedly began punching the teacher and then strangled her until she passed out. KTNV reports that the student fled the classroom following the attack but was later arrested at home. Clark County Education Association President...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Issues#Police
Chattanooga Daily News

Mother claims in lawsuit that her young autistic son was picked up and thrown across a classroom by a school employee after the boy tried to open a locked door and ripped paper off the door

The mother claims her autistic was reportedly picked up and thrown across a classroom by a school employee. The third grader with disabilities attended the public school for just 5 days when the incident occurred. The school worker inflicted illegal punishment, a lawsuit filed by the boy’s mother claims. When the boy’s mother asked to see the surveillance video, it showed a school worker grabbing her son after he tried to open a locked door and ripped paper off the door. The school district employee was placed on leave two days after the incident.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

William Clarke missing: Body found in search for boy, 16, who disappeared on Isle of Skye

A body has been found in the search for a 16-year-old boy who went missing in Scotland.William Clarke vanished from Ardvasar on the Isle of Skye on Sunday night launching a desperate search to find him.Police helicopters, Mountain Rescue teams, and Coast Guard crew came together to help in the large scale search.Condolences have been paid to his family though a formal identification is yet to take place. Lochaber and Sky Police said in a Twitter post said: “Officers on Skye can confirm a body has been found in the search for 16-year-old William Clarke, known as Will, from Ardvasar,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother of 13-year-old boy who died of fentanyl overdose raises alarm about fake pills sold on social media

The mother of a 13-year-old boy who died after being sold counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl on social media says she desperately hopes no other parents experience her pain.Luca Manuel, of Redding California, was found unresponsive in his bedroom in August 2020 just weeks before his 14th birthday after purchasing a pill online that he thought would provide relief for toothache. His mother Amanda Eubanks told People her son had been cruelly robbed of his future, and she hoped by speaking out it would raise awareness about the dangers of the online marketplace in fake pills.“All I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Three Rottweilers seized after toddler was mauled to death destroyed by police as inquiry continues

Three Rottweiler dogs removed from a house after a toddler was mauled to death have been destoyed by police.The two-year-old boy was attacked at his home in Egdon, Worcestershire, by one of the dogs, prompting his family to rush him to hospital on 28 March.The toddler was taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital by ambulance and later transferred to Birmingham Children’s Hospital in a critical condition. He died as a result of his injuries on 30 March.The boy suffered a cardiac arrest when he was bitten by one of the animals and although he was initially said to be in a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
SCDNReports

Son Demands Drug Money From Parents

An adult son with a drug problem caused problems for his parents just after 11 am. Officers responded to a home on Walnut Street when a mother and father contacted police to complain that their adult son had refused to leave their home. Police say he didn’t live at the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
174K+
Followers
48K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy