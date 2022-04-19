Baltimore-area billionaires see their net worth rise on Forbes 2022 ranking -- all except one

How rich is John Menard? The owner of the Menard’s home improvement store chain is now worth $16.6 billion, the latest ranking by Forbes found. That ranks him as the 104th on its list of the world’s richest people. Menard, of course, ranks first on the list of 8 billionaires in Wisconsin, who are included in the magazine’s list of the 2,668 billionaires on the planet. Menard’s wealth grew by $2.4 billion in just the last year. Still, it may humble him to see that 103 people on earth are still richer, led by Elon Musk, who ranked first on Forbes list, with a net worth of $219 billion.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO