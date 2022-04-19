The Ingredient In Your Food That Could Be Giving You Acne

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the CDC. While your risk can be raised by genetics, things like diet and lifestyle can also play a role. One of the biggest factors that can raise your risk for heart disease is high cholesterol. Cholesterol is a waxy substance found in your blood—while you need some level of cholesterol to build healthy cells, when you have too much of it it can cause fatty deposits to compile in your blood vessels. This can make it hard for blood to efficiently pump in your body, which could lead to a heart attack or stroke.

